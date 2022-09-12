Boston police commissioner urges college students: watch out for spiked drinks, make sure that vehicle is your rideshare

Cox included a link to a previous police advisory about reports of an increase in drink spiking at local bars. Police urge anyone who thinks they were a victim to contact law enforcement.

“We also ask that you represent yourself, your families, and your schools in a positive manner and in the tradition of these fine institutions,” Cox wrote in an open letter to college students.

Boston police commissioner Michael A. Cox urged returning college students to report drink spiking to authorities and make sure they’re getting in the right car when ordering a rideshare.

On the rideshare front, Cox wrote that companies always send riders information on their drivers and vehicles so they know what to look for.

“You should never get into a vehicle you did not order,” Cox wrote. “Also, at no time should a driver instruct a passenger to sit up front, unless transportation of a larger group dictates such. If you see something of concern, do not enter the vehicle. In addition, there is a ‘share your ride’ via text option that you can send to a friend or family member who can track you during the ride.”

Cox said students should call campus security or 911 if they see anything that appears to present a public safety concern.

“Thank you very much for your attention to this message and best of luck as you begin the new school year!” Cox wrote.





