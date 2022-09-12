Boston Public Schools welcome kindergarten students

For some, it was their first time physically attending school. But only a few students, or their parents, shed tears Monday morning — one parent sobbed outside after walking their student into the school building, and another consoled their child who started to cry before heading in.

Acting BPS Superintendent Drew Echelson and School Committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson joined educators and school leaders at Lee K-8 to kick off the start of the school year for kindergarten students throughout Boston, waving hello to the youngest ones who arrived at 7 a.m. decked out in colorful, cartoon-themed backpacks.

Walking hand-in-hand with family members who sent them off with goodbye hugs and kisses, Lee K-8 School kindergarten students — some sported toothy grins while others sheepishly hid behind their parents — were welcomed by smiling teachers as they headed into the school building Monday morning for their first day.

“Definitely some anxiety and some nervousness, particularly for our students who have not been to school in person ever,” Lee K-8 School Principal Paul Kennedy. “However, Boston Public Schools has done a fantastic job of ensuring that classrooms are staffed, that buses are running, and that all students are making it to school on time.”

Classes began last Thursday for Boston students attending school in grades 1-12, but not without a few delays due to transportation hiccups. The shutdown of the Orange Line added a new layer to the transportation problems that have troubled BPS for years. Half of the buses showed up on time Thursday morning, a decrease from 54 percent last year.

The transportation contractor for BPS, Transdev, which oversees the bus fleet, also struggled to get all the bus routes covered on the first day; 42 bus trips lacked drivers. On Monday, all but one bus had drivers.

Echelson said Monday’s coverage of routes is a “good signal” of improved transportation numbers. “If things continue that sort of pattern of making sure that all of our routes are covered as of 4:30 or 5 o’clock in the morning, that’s a really good spot for the district,” he said.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.