fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fire crews battle three-alarm blaze at Somerville Chinese restaurant

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated September 12, 2022, 26 minutes ago

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a Chinese restaurant in Somerville on Monday, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The blaze occurred at a restaurant at 509 Broadway, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services. A website for the restaurant shows that to be the address of Wang’s Fast Food. A man who answered a phone listed for the restaurant on Monday night confirmed that it had burned but said he had no details to share concerning the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Wark said that, as of Monday evening, the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

Advertisement

The Somerville Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday evening.

This breaking news story will updated if more information becomes available. Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed reporting.


Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video