Fire crews battle three-alarm blaze at Somerville Chinese restaurant

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a Chinese restaurant in Somerville on Monday, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The blaze occurred at a restaurant at 509 Broadway, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services. A website for the restaurant shows that to be the address of Wang’s Fast Food. A man who answered a phone listed for the restaurant on Monday night confirmed that it had burned but said he had no details to share concerning the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Wark said that, as of Monday evening, the fire did not appear to be suspicious.