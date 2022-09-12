fb-pixel Skip to main content

Former CNN host Brian Stelter lands Harvard media fellowship

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated September 12, 2022, 47 minutes ago
CNN "Reliable Sources" anchor Brian Stelter attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration on May 17, 2022, in New York. CNN said in August 2022 that it was cancelling “Reliable Sources” and letting Stelter go, part of a nascent effort by new management to reclaim a brand identity that it feels was damaged during the Trump era. The news network, now under the Warner Discovery corporate banner and led since spring by CNN Worldwide Chairman Chris Licht, is trying to inject more balance into its programming and become less radioactive to Republicans. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The former host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Brian Stelter, will join the Harvard Kennedy School as the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow this fall, according to a statement from the school’s Shorenstein Center.

Stelter was the chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide and host of “Reliable Sources,” a media analysis program. He worked at the company for nine years until August, when his show was taken off the air, the center said.

During his fellowship, Stelter will lead discussions about threats to democracy and how the news media could respond, working with students, faculty, scholars, and the public, the center said.

The discussions will “help deepen public and scholarly understanding about the current state of the information ecosystem and its impacts on democratic governance,” the center said.

In addition to Stelter’s experience at CNN, he was a media reporter at The New York Times, an adjunct journalism professor at New York University, and a fellow at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service, the center said.

Stelter is the author of two books and has earned various accolades, such as spots on Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30: Media” and Fortune Magazine’s “40 Under 40: Media & Entertainment” lists, the center said.

The center selects those who have done notable work in media, politics, or public policy to spend time at Harvard and “focus on important policy areas,” the center said.

Past fellows include NPR reporter Maria Hinojosa, former Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler, MSNBC analyst Richard Stengel, and CBS reporter Bob Schieffer, the center said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

