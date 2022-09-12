Former CNN host Brian Stelter lands Harvard media fellowship

The former host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Brian Stelter, will join the Harvard Kennedy School as the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow this fall, according to a statement from the school’s Shorenstein Center.
Stelter was the chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide and host of “Reliable Sources,” a media analysis program. He worked at the company for nine years until August, when his show was taken off the air, the center said.
During his fellowship, Stelter will lead discussions about threats to democracy and how the news media could respond, working with students, faculty, scholars, and the public, the center said.
Advertisement
The discussions will “help deepen public and scholarly understanding about the current state of the information ecosystem and its impacts on democratic governance,” the center said.
Personal news: I'm joining the @ShorensteinCtr at Harvard Kennedy School. This fall I'll be the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, convening discussions, some of which will be live-streamed. Grateful to @nancygibbs and her team for the home! https://t.co/cOD0SyeuwE— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 12, 2022
In addition to Stelter’s experience at CNN, he was a media reporter at The New York Times, an adjunct journalism professor at New York University, and a fellow at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service, the center said.
Stelter is the author of two books and has earned various accolades, such as spots on Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30: Media” and Fortune Magazine’s “40 Under 40: Media & Entertainment” lists, the center said.
The center selects those who have done notable work in media, politics, or public policy to spend time at Harvard and “focus on important policy areas,” the center said.
Past fellows include NPR reporter Maria Hinojosa, former Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler, MSNBC analyst Richard Stengel, and CBS reporter Bob Schieffer, the center said.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.