Former CNN host Brian Stelter lands Harvard media fellowship

The former host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Brian Stelter, will join the Harvard Kennedy School as the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow this fall, according to a statement from the school’s Shorenstein Center.

Stelter was the chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide and host of “Reliable Sources,” a media analysis program. He worked at the company for nine years until August, when his show was taken off the air, the center said.

During his fellowship, Stelter will lead discussions about threats to democracy and how the news media could respond, working with students, faculty, scholars, and the public, the center said.