Hunter shot in Vermont after being mistaken for a bear, officials say

The victim, officials said, was walking to a tree stand when he was hit in the abdomen by a single round fired by another hunter, who said he mistook the victim for a bear.

The statement , released Sunday, said the Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police responded Saturday afternoon to the shooting scene in a wooded area off Main Road.

A hunter was shot and critically injured on private land Saturday in Huntington, Vt., by a fellow hunter who claimed to mistake the victim for a bear, according to a statement from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

Authorities said the wounded hunter was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Sunday. His condition Monday morning wasn’t immediately available.

At the time of the shooting, officials said, none of the parties involved were wearing blaze orange gear, which hunters are encouraged to wear.

“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier in the statement. “The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont’s hunting seasons.”

Neither the injured hunter nor the man who allegedly shot him were identified in the statement. No charges have been announced.

“All parties involved have been identified and there is no outstanding risk to the public,” the statement said. “The Vermont Warden Service will provide additional information on this active investigation in the coming days.”

