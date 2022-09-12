If there is an investigation into the Suffolk DA’s office, it won’t be done by Rollins

The approval, which allows Rollins to recuse herself from the case, came after a law professor who specializes in prosecutorial accountability sent a letter to Rollins in August calling for an investigation of Hayden and his first assistant, Kevin Mullen, after a Globe report raised questions about whether Hayden’s office tried to quash an investigation into the transit officers. The case involved an April 2021 traffic dispute in which an off-duty transit officer allegedly pointed his gun at a Hispanic Black man and then was accused along with another officer of trying to cover up the incident.

The Justice Department has granted a request from US Attorney Rachael Rollins to have an outside prosecutor determine whether to formally launch an investigation into Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s handling of a road rage case involving MBTA Transit Police officers.

In his letter, which he shared with the Globe, Northeastern University Law professor Daniel Medwed wrote that media reports about the case “have revealed troubling information that could potentially indicate public corruption and/or other illegal activity” by Hayden and Mullen.

On Friday, Medwed received a response, which he provided to the Globe, from Rollins’s first assistant, Joshua Levy, thanking him for his letter. “Someone from the Department of Justice will be in touch with you if we need additional information,” Levy wrote.

Rollins referred Medwed’s letter to the US attorney general’s office, along with the request to recuse herself from any potential review, because of a conflict of interest. She was Suffolk district attorney when the MBTA case was first reported to that office and stepped down to become US attorney in January. Hayden was appointed her replacement by Governor Charlie Baker.

In response to Rollins’s request, according to a Justice Department memo sent to prosecutors and first reported by the Boston Herald, Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer “approved the recusal of the entire United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts from the investigation and possible prosecution” of Hayden and Mullen.

A spokeswoman for Rollins declined to comment Monday.

James Borghesani, a spokesman for Hayden, Mullen, and the Suffolk district attorney’s office, defended the office’s handling of the MBTA case and said, “We have had no contact whatsoever from anybody at the federal or state level regarding an inquiry into this matter.”

He said the Suffolk district attorney’s investigation into whether criminal charges should be brought against MBTA transit police officers involved in the traffic incident remains open and the office intends to present evidence to a grand jury, though it has yet to begin that process.

“We inherited this case from the prior administration,” Borghesani said. “It has always been open and active so it’s unclear to me what basis there would be for an investigation.”

The controversy follows a Globe report that examined how Hayden’s office allegedly tried to squash the investigation into the transit officers. In April 2021, Jacob Green, a white transit officer, was accused of pointing his gun at a Black man during a traffic dispute. Green was off duty but summoned other officers to pull the man over. Then he wrote the man a ticket himself.

Green filed two police reports, while a friend on the force filed a third, each of which was false, according to transit police officials. Transit police officials brought the case to Rollins, who launched an investigation when she was district attorney. But when Hayden took over, transit officials and Green’s attorney allege, his office moved to dump the case. Hayden denied that allegation.

In an interview Monday, Medwed said he hadn’t independently verified any facts involving Hayden’s office’s handling of the MBTA case but was troubled by media reports. He also acknowledged the recent political controversy that has engulfed the district attorney’s office after Hayden was involved in a nasty election campaign that also exposed sexual harassment allegations against his opponent, Ricardo Arroyo.

“I’m hard-pressed to think of an uglier local DA’s race that I’ve seen in the sense that the political knives came out on both sides,” Medwed said. Hayden won the election and will remain in the post.

But regardless of the political controversy, Medwed added, “I think it’s a basic principle that public officials shouldn’t be above the law. I’m not prejudging anybody, but someone should look into Hayden and the transit police scandal.”

Zachary Hafer, a former federal prosecutor who oversaw public corruption cases, said a letter calling for a federal investigation doesn’t trigger an automatic review, but it would not be unusual for Rollins to forward such a letter to the Justice Department if she felt it raised serious issues about a case she was conflicted from weighing in on.

“When there are 93 other US attorney’s offices, do we want the one that works most closely with this office investigating?” said Hafer, adding that it would be typical for the Justice Department to ask another US attorney’s office to review the matter to determine whether an investigation should be launched.

In general circumstances, he said, an initial review would be done to determine whether the allegations appear credible, involve a possible violation of federal criminal law and whether an investigation would be a good use of federal law enforcement resources.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.