Injured hiker rescued by ATV in New Hampshire

A 55-year-old hiker from Vermont was rescued after injuring herself while hiking on Blueberry Mountain in New Hampshire’s Benton Range on Saturday, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Jeanette Perra, who lives in Brattleboro, Vt., was hiking with her husband when she injured her leg, prompting a call for medical assistance at around 2:10 p.m., officials said in a statement.

Rescuers drove an all-terrain vehicle more than a mile before hiking the rest of the way to Perra. Conservation officers, members of Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team reached Perra and put her into a rescue basket.