Mansfield, portions of Foxborough under boil water order after E. coli detected in water supply

Contamination in the water supply can occur when increased run-off from heavy rain gets into the water source or when there’s a break in the pipes or a failure in the treatment process, officials said

E. coli bacteria was found in a water sample collected from the Albertini Water Treatment Facility in Mansfield on Sept. 7. Town officials were notified two days later and collected three additional samples that day, one of which indicated that the water supply might be contaminated with human or animal waste.

Residents of Mansfield and part of Foxborough have been ordered to boil all tap water before use after E. coli was found in a public water supply, officials said.

Residents who are served by the Mansfield Water Division are required to boil tap water for one minute before using, or use bottled water instead, officials said. Free water will be handed out to Mansfield residents at the Department of Public Works complex at 500 East St. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Residents must bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, to receive water.

At Mansfield Public Schools, students and staff are required to bring their own bottled water to last them the day and no hand-washing will be allowed. Restrooms will be stocked with hand sanitizer for students to use instead.

Mansfield has increased chlorine levels at each of its treatment plants and will continue to investigate and resample the water. After three negative daily tests for E. coli, the public will be notified that they no longer need to boil their water, officials said. Officials expect the bacteria to be gone by Friday.

The boil water orders come after E. coli was found in a Wilmington water sample from Sept. 6. A boil water order was put in place from Sept. 8 through Sept. 10.

Affected residents in Foxborough include those on East Belcher Road from the landfill to Spring Street; Spring Street from East Belcher Road to the town line; Souza Avenue, Barros Lane, and 131 Morse St.

Unaffected Mansfield residents include those on Balcom Street from Justin Drive to Gilbert Street — excluding Martha’s Way — and all of Bungay Street. Water in those areas is distributed from Attleboro, officials said.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and cooking food, officials said. Ice, beverages, baby formula, and uncooked foods prepared with tap water on or after Sept. 7 must be thrown away. Residents should be careful to not swallow water while showering or bathing.

