Massachusetts woman rescued after she was swept into the ocean at Acadia National Park in Maine

The 20-year-old Royalston resident was sitting on rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole when she was swept off a ledge and fell into the water, according to Sean Bonnage, a spokesman for Acadia National Park.

A Massachusetts woman had to be rescued after she was swept into the ocean at Acadia National Park in Maine on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred just after high tide, and Acadia National Park was experiencing high surf on Saturday due to Hurricane Earl, Bonnage said.

The incident was reported at 11:37 a.m., and the US Coast Guard located the victim about 400 yards off shore and got her into a boat by 12:05 p.m., Bonnage said. She was then taken to MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor for evaluation, he said.

“We want to thank the USCG and Bar Harbor EMS for their quick response to this incident,” Bonnage said in an e-mail to the Globe. “Visitor safety is a top priority at Acadia National Park.

Rangers were on Ocean Drive warning people about the high surf conditions. Visitors are advised to be aware of their surroundings and respect the power of the ocean, as ‘sneaker’ or ‘rogue’ waves aren’t that uncommon.”













