More than 24,000 Rhode Islanders have already voted

As of Friday at 6 p.m., there were 24,295 early votes (between mail ballots and in-person), according to the secretary of state’s vote tracker. That works out to about 3 percent of registered voters.

If you don’t fancy voting in the rain, you might want to join the 24,000-plus Rhode Islanders who have already voted ahead of tomorrow’s primary.

Reminder: You have until 11:59 p.m. tonight to submit your entry to the Rhode Map primary pick ‘em contest.

Here are the six cities and towns where more than 1,000 residents have already voted.

Providence – 3,615

Warwick – 2,278

East Providence – 1,814

Advertisement

Cranston – 1,642

Pawtucket – 1,061

North Providence – 1,058

On the flip side, there are seven cities and towns where fewer than 200 residents have voted.

New Shoreham – 28

Foster – 81

Hopkinton – 117

Little Compton – 147

West Greenwich – 147

Scituate – 162

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Central Falls – 198

As of Friday, about 65 percent of the 19,000 mail ballots that were sent out by the state had been turned in, a sign that campaigns are doing a fairly good job at converting mail ballot requests to actual votes. That number should jump over the 70 percent mark after today.

Unless there’s a remarkable last-minute push for early votes, it still looks like most Rhode Islanders who are registered will wait until tomorrow to vote in-person. In 2014, there were 160,000 votes in the Democratic and Republican primaries for governor. This time around, the Democratic primary is significantly more competitive than the Republican primary.

You have until 4 p.m. today to vote early. You can find out how and where to vote early here.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.