New England leader looks to a workforce free of adverse social norms that impact women, girls

Once she was settled in the US, her father was driving a taxi cab while putting himself through law school. A “latchkey kid,” she put all her focus on school: she finished high school in two years and started working on her associate’s degree at 15. By 17, she simultaneously received her high school diploma and associate’s degree. She attended the University of Massachusetts and later received her master’s of business administration from Northeastern University in 2017.

In 1987, Hilina D. Ajakaiye moved to the U.S. from Ethiopia when she was 12. Without being able to speak a word of English yet, she left her mom, brothers, and the life she knew behind for what her family thought was a chance at a brighter future.

Through her successes, her mom, who she did not see again until 2005, would always ask, “What are you giving back?”

Today, Ajakaiye is the founder and executive director of R.I.S.E. Women’s Leadership Conference (Realizing Inspiration and Sustaining Excellence), a nonpartisan educational nonprofit in Providence that connects women across industries in New England on issues related to gender parity, social-economic subjects, and workplace equality. The women on the board come from various backgrounds, but are an all-volunteer advisory council.

They host a conference each year, which took place on Sept. 8 at the Rhode Island Convention Center with more than 55 local speakers.

Q: What inspired you to start R.I.S.E.?

Ajakaiye: I am constantly looking back and thinking how I was the latchkey kid, but there are plenty of young girls out there that need to hear positive messages. And by the time they might think about college or just making good decisions about high school, it could be coming in too late. I want to be able to send a message to these girls early, and make change happen sooner.

What do you do throughout the rest of the year?

We started developing opportunities for anyone on the advisory council to speak at schools. We’re doing webinars online, which became a source of dialogue throughout the year. And we have a scholarship event each year — five girls earn awards annually. We’ll have a physical office starting next year.

This year we also partnered with Amenity Aid, where we gave out sanitary napkins at the conference. I have an idea — which is in its infancy — of putting lockers around the city so teen girls around Providence can grab free sanitary napkins with a code, no questions asked.

Do you incorporate men into workshops or the conference at all?

I’m a mom of two teenage boys, I have an amazing husband, and a phenomenal father who sacrificed everything for me to be the woman I am today. So this year, we incorporated a whole panel with men and called “men who get it.” In order to evoke change, you have to have all the stakeholders at the table. And we talked about the critical need for men to support the progress of women.

You’re also the executive vice president of the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau — a position that a woman probably wouldn’t have held 50 years ago. For those people who say we’ve come a long way, how much more do we have to go to make the workplace a truly equitable place for women?

There’s definitely progress. I’m an immigrant from Ethiopia, who had the opportunities that I’ve had, and now I’m in my role as an executive vice president of the GBCVB — which is a 45-year legacy organization. I was the first Black woman executive that the organization has ever hired. We have to celebrate these things. You could say I’m breaking glass ceilings for others that look like me in my organization, but there’s many more to shatter.

What do you think are the biggest issues that women face in the workplace in 2022?

Pay equity is an easy plug. We know the issues around that. But I recently saw a statistic where men had recovered from job loss due to the pandemic, but another [1.1 million] women had not returned to the labor force [from February 2020 to January 2022]. Why is that? I think there’s still a serious gap in allowing women to really be present and forefront in high-performing jobs, but still be able to get credit and accolades for being an effective mom.

Also, there are serious gaps when it comes to women in the boardroom — leading and not being questioned. She should not have imposter syndrome or be thanking someone for having them there. There are qualified women everywhere and there’s enough seats for them.

What’s something positive you’re seeing in the workplace?

There’s some momentum I’m still seeing among organizations who want to make sure they look like the communities they serve. After the [murder] of George Floyd, there’s been work around equity, diversity, and inclusion, particularly among those in top leadership levels. We need to hold onto that.

You work for Boston’s convention and visitors bureau. Yet, the conference has always been held in Providence since 2018. Why is that?

I do live in Rhode Island, and we have women on the advisory panel that are in Maryland, Connecticut, Boston, and Florida. The question is always asked: Why not Boston? But we are a fully-volunteer operation. We all have full-time jobs and careers that we love and we don’t want to bite off more than we can chew. But we have been asked to duplicate this event in other cities as far as Canada. And we know there’s room for a conference like this in other cities — but maybe when we grow our budget.

