Quincy man arrested on multiple warrants for charges of rape, child rape

Boston police arrested a Quincy man Monday afternoon on warrants in connection with rapes and child rapes allegedly committed nearly two decades ago, police said.
Ivan Y. Cheung, 42, was charged in Boston Municipal Court with four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, and two counts of aggravated statutory rape linked to four incidents in 2003, 2005, and 2006, Boston police said in a statement Monday night.
Detectives used rape kits to help identify the suspect, the statement said. More charges could result as the police continue their investigation.
Cheung will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday, police said.
Advertisement
Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson