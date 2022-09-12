Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died at 87

Mr. Lewis unexpectedly became a pop star when his recording of “The ‘In’ Crowd” reached the Top 10 in 1965. He had been leading his own group since 1956 and recorded with the revered drummer Max Roach. He was well known in jazz circles but little known elsewhere when he and his trio (Red Holt on bass and Eldee Young on drums) recorded a live album at the Bohemian Caverns in Washington in May 1965. The album included a version of “The ‘In’ Crowd,” which had been a hit for R&B singer Dobie Gray just a few months earlier, and which was released as a single.

He died Monday in his sleep at his Chicago home, according to his son, Bobby.

CHICAGO — Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, whose music entertained fans over a 65-year career that began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio and made him one of the country’s most successful jazz musicians, has died. He was 87.

Instrumental records were a rarity on the pop charts at the time, jazz records even more so. But the infectious groove, Mr. Lewis’s bluesy piano work and the ecstatic crowd reaction helped make the Ramsey Lewis Trio’s rendition of “The ‘In’ Crowd” a staple on radio stations and jukeboxes across the country. It eventually reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 — eight points higher than the Gray original had reached.

Two more singles in a similar vein quickly followed: covers of the McCoys’ “Hang On Sloopy” and the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night.” Both “The ‘In’ Crowd” and “Hang On Sloopy” won Grammy Awards.

After Holt and Young left to form their own group, Mr. Lewis formed a new trio with Cleveland Eaton on bass and Maurice White, later a founder of Earth, Wind & Fire, on drums. That group had a Top 40 hit in 1966 with a version of the spiritual “Wade in the Water.”

That proved to be the end of Lewis’ career as a purveyor of hit singles, but it was far from the end of his career as a jazz musician. He would go on to record dozens more albums, and in 2007 the National Endowment for the Arts named him a Jazz Master, the nation’s highest honor for a jazz musician.

In the 1990s, Mr. Lewis hosted a syndicated weekly radio program, “Legends of Jazz.” In 2006 he hosted a public radio series of the same name, which featured live performances by Dave Brubeck, Chick Corea, Tony Bennett, and others.

Mr. Lewis described his approach to composing and performing in a 2011 interview with the AP.

“Life is a solo, and it continues,” he said, sitting at the dining room table in his downtown Chicago home. “I just know that when I put my hands on the piano it’s going to flow.”

Mr. Lewis warmed up before a taping of the "Legends of Jazz with Ramsey Lewis" in November of 2005. Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

He first took piano lessons at age 4. In his early days in Chicago, he used his gospel and classical roots to create his own jazz style in the many neighborhood venues that hired young jazz musicians.

“It gave us a lot of opportunity to try our ideas and learn what it means to perform in front of an audience,” Mr. Lewis said as he was named National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master in 2007. He accepted the award from his mentor and fellow Jazz Master, pianist Billy Taylor.

During his career, Mr. Lewis performed with musical stars such as Bennett, Aretha Franklin, Al Jarreau, and Pat Metheny. He had more than 80 albums to his credit — three dozen of them with Chicago-based Chess Records.

“I believe that my father — his love for the piano and his passion for the piano and how he coveted this love and how he protected it — that gave him longevity,” Bobby Lewis said. “He recognized the gift God had given him.”

Mr. Lewis began composing large-scale musical works later in his career. His first was an eight-movement piece for Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet. He also completed a tribute to President Lincoln — “Proclamation of Hope: A Symphonic Poem by Ramsey Lewis.”

Mr. Lewis also spent time working on behalf of charities that brought music to young people.

“Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the love and dedication of his fans across the globe,” his wife, Janet, said in a Facebook post. “He loved touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and walks of life. It was our family’s great pleasure to share Ramsey in this special way with all those who admired his God-given talents.”

Brett Steele, whose Tampa-based Steele Management represented Mr. Lewis since 2011, said Mr. Lewis spent the last year of his life working on his memoirs, which are completed and scheduled to be published next year.

“He was just at peace,” Bobby Lewis said Monday night. “Most people say when they met dad that he was a class act. He was that way even through his last breath.”

In addition to his wife and son, Mr. Lewis also leaves two daughters Denise Jeffries and Dawn Allain; two other sons, Kendall Kelly Lewis and Frayne Lewis; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Material from The New York Times was used in this obituary.



