Severe thunderstorms possible in Western Mass. Tuesday; scattered showers across region

Thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected to enter the region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of severe storms in Western Massachusetts, forecasters said.
The storms are expected to start in the early morning with the arrival of a warm front, likely making for “a wet commute for the morning rush,” National Weather Service forecasters wrote Monday.
For the Boston area, this will likely bring mostly showers and maybe some isolated thunderstorms. There is a heightened chance of severe thunderstorms in Western Massachusetts in the afternoon, when a cold front comes in, said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the weather service in Norton.
This is highly dependent on whether the clouds move out early — which will allow for heat to emerge and add more energy to the storm, Gaucher said.
“That’ll be the big player tomorrow,” he said.
However, if the clouds linger, there will be less energy for the front, making the storms “fewer and father between,” Gaucher said.
The “conditions are favorable for a brief tornado” in the Connecticut River Valley, Gaucher said.
Cloudy across the region today. Low pressure south of the region brings showers to the south coast, but this activity becomes more spotty during the afternoon. Better shot for showers/storms on Tuesday where isolated strong to severe storms are possible. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/EhkAG9k8HH— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 12, 2022
Eastern Massachusetts will likely receive a “garden variety storm,” Gaucher said, meaning a little thunder, possibly with gusty winds up to 30 to 40 miles per hour.
West of Worcester, where the storm’s severity is expected to be be concentrated, the concern is the potential for gusty winds up to 50 to 60 miles per hour, which “can definitely do a bit of tree damage,” Gaucher said.
There is a chance of severe storms from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., forecasters said. After that, there will be lingering showers until about 8 to 10 p.m., Gaucher said.
[Tuesday] Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Tuesday across southern New England, as the cold front moves through the region. A few strong to severe storms are possible along with heavy rainfall, especially across western Massachusetts #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/a225DwSU5Q— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 12, 2022
The weather will start to dry out into Tuesday night, making Wednesday slightly breezy and “seasonably warm and dry,” forecasters said.
Thursday and Friday will have a “touch of fall” with cool conditions. Temperatures are set to warm up through the weekend into early next week, forecasters wrote.
