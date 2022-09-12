Severe thunderstorms possible in Western Mass. Tuesday; scattered showers across region

For the Boston area, this will likely bring mostly showers and maybe some isolated thunderstorms. There is a heightened chance of severe thunderstorms in Western Massachusetts in the afternoon, when a cold front comes in, said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the weather service in Norton.

The storms are expected to start in the early morning with the arrival of a warm front, likely making for “a wet commute for the morning rush,” National Weather Service forecasters wrote Monday.

Thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected to enter the region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of severe storms in Western Massachusetts, forecasters said.

This is highly dependent on whether the clouds move out early — which will allow for heat to emerge and add more energy to the storm, Gaucher said.

“That’ll be the big player tomorrow,” he said.

However, if the clouds linger, there will be less energy for the front, making the storms “fewer and father between,” Gaucher said.

The “conditions are favorable for a brief tornado” in the Connecticut River Valley, Gaucher said.

Eastern Massachusetts will likely receive a “garden variety storm,” Gaucher said, meaning a little thunder, possibly with gusty winds up to 30 to 40 miles per hour.

West of Worcester, where the storm’s severity is expected to be be concentrated, the concern is the potential for gusty winds up to 50 to 60 miles per hour, which “can definitely do a bit of tree damage,” Gaucher said.

There is a chance of severe storms from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., forecasters said. After that, there will be lingering showers until about 8 to 10 p.m., Gaucher said.

The weather will start to dry out into Tuesday night, making Wednesday slightly breezy and “seasonably warm and dry,” forecasters said.

Thursday and Friday will have a “touch of fall” with cool conditions. Temperatures are set to warm up through the weekend into early next week, forecasters wrote.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.