Expert possible showers on Tuesday, followed by a stellar stretch of September sunshine

There were a few showers to the south this morning but they have since moved away as drier air tries to come in from the north. It’s somewhat humid today with dew points in the 60s and temperatures in the 70s to perhaps near 80 later on this afternoon, especially over the interior. This time of the year average high temperatures are in the mid-70s falling to the lower 70s in about a week.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the early afternoon satellite photography shows sunshine to the north and clouds to the south. Where you are the rest of Monday will determine what sort of weather you experience, but most of the day will be dry.

Advertisement

A cold front is going to approach Tuesday and bring more humidity as well as the chance for a few showers. The predicted radar loop below shows most of the heavier showers staying to the west and north of Boston, a similar pattern to what we’ve observed for the past six months.

A burst of showers Tuesday will be heaviest north and west of Boston. COD Weather

Total expected rainfall is generally between a trace to a quarter of an inch. If we get lucky, some areas could see a few heavier downpours, but the more I look at the trends the more likely it is we’re not going to see much in the way of rainfall. Although temperatures have definitely cooled we’re still in the drought and until we see several weeks with average to above average precipitation the drought is going to remain in place.

The picture below is from the GFS and predicts how much rainfall we’ll see based on that model. The key here is to notice the least amount of precipitation south of Boston with the greatest amounts north and west.

Precipitation totals from Tuesday will be highest north and west of Boston, but some showers are likely everywhere on Tuesday. Tropical Tidbits

Starting on Wednesday the weather turns absolutely beautiful with lower humidity and warm conditions. It becomes a bit cooler for the second half of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 70s during the day and fall to the 50s at night for some great sleeping weather.

Advertisement

Finally, with regard to daylight, this evening marks the first time since just after the spring equinox that the sun will set before 7 p.m. This will continue until March of 2023. We are losing daylight at a rapid rate — nearly 3 minutes a day (2 min. and 50 seconds) just about evenly split between morning and evening. It won’t be long before there’s more time between sunset and sunrise than there is between sunrise and sunset.

It can definitely be difficult on the psyche with the increasing darkness and decreasing daylight. I can’t stress enough to try to carve out time to be outside during the middle of the day, even if it’s 4:30 minutes it will really help your mood. We can’t change it, so we might as well embrace the change and make the most of it.

The sun will set before 7 pm in Boston Monday September 12th for the first time since mid-March. TimeandDate.com



