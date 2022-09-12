Student stabbed inside Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester, police say

An 18-year-old male was stabbed inside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester Monday morning, according to Boston police.

Boston police spokesman Sgt. Detective John Boyle said the stabbing was reported at 11:01 a.m., and the victim, a student at the school, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Boyle said he was stabbed in the right arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Meanwhile the suspect fled the scene after the stabbing, Boyle said.