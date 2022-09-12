These Mass. colleges were ranked among the best in the nation by US News & World Report

For the second year in a row , MIT was ranked No. 2 overall on the 2022-2023 list of top national universities, with neighboring Harvard University following closely behind in the No. 3 spot in a tie with Stanford University. The schools ranked just below Princeton University, which clinched the top spot once again.

In its latest annual ranking of the best colleges and universities across the country, which was released Monday, US News & World Report listed seven schools in the top 50 for the national universities category, and another six in the top 50 category for liberal arts colleges .

At this rate, there’s no debating what most locals have known for a long time: Massachusetts schools — and the students who attend them — are top-grade.

Of course, there were other schools around the state that were also recognized on the list, including Tufts University, Boston College, and Boston University, which came in at 32nd (tie), 36th (tie), and 41st (tie), respectively. Brandeis University, in Waltham, and Northeastern University tied at 44th. Meanwhile, the state’s flagship university, UMass Amherst, came in at 67th, in a tie with Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Here’s where schools ranked in the national universities category:

2) Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3) Harvard University (tie)

32) Tufts University (tie)

36) Boston College (tie)

41) Boston University (tie)

44) Brandeis University (tie)

44) Northeastern University (tie)

67) University of Massachusetts-Amherst (tie)

67) Worcester Polytechnic Institute (tie)

97) Clark University (tie)

151) Simmons University (tie)

176) University of Massachusetts-Lowell (tie)

202) Springfield College (tie)

234) Suffolk University (tie)

234) University of Massachusetts-Boston (tie)

234) University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth (tie)

234) Western New England University (tie)

331-440) American International College

331-440) Lesley University

In the liberal arts category, two local schools once again came out on top, with Williams College taking the No. 1 spot, and Amherst College clinching the No. 2 spot. Wellesley College was ranked No. 5, followed by Smith College at No. 13 (tie), College of the Holy Cross at No. 33 (tie), and Mount Holyoke College at No. 36.

Here’s where colleges ranked in the national liberal arts category:

1) Williams College

2) Amherst College

5) Wellesley College

13) Smith College (tie)

33) College of the Holy Cross (tie)

36) Mount Holyoke College

89) Stonehill College (tie)

89) Wheaton College (tie)

120) Hampshire College (tie)

130) Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (tie)

151) Emmanuel College (tie)

151) Gordon College (tie)

In the ranking of public universities, the University of California at Berkley tied with the University of California at Los Angeles for the top spot. UMass Amherst placed 26th, tying with Texas A&M University and the University of Connecticut.

MIT again led the list of undergraduate engineering programs where a doctorate is the highest degree offered, and it placed first in six out of a dozen engineering disciplines. Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering in Needham took the No. 2 spot for best undergraduate engineering program where a doctorate is not offered.

MIT was also recognized for its undergraduate business program, coming in at No. 2 — a distinction it shared with the University of California at Berkley. In the business subfields of analytics and production and operation management, MIT ranked first. Babson College took the No. 1 spot for entrepreneurship programs, while MIT was ranked No. 2.

US News said it ranked an all-time high of 1,500 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions throughout the country for its 38th edition of the list. It relied on a total of 17 measures of academic quality in its assessment of schools, and it surveyed institutions in the spring and summer of 2022.

To calculate the rankings, US News focused on academic quality and placed an emphasis on “outcome measures” including graduation rates, retention rates, graduate indebtedness, and social mobility. New to the list this year was an update to how standardized test scores are calculated, a more comprehensive measure of faculty resources, and changes to the ranking categories.

The full list of ranked colleges and universities can be found here.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.