Two Fitchburg High School students arrested after threat reported to school

Police said they were notified by Fitchburg High staff at about 9:30 a.m. about a threat that may have been made to the school.

The boys, 17 and 16, were arrested on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, Fitchburg police said in a statement . Their identities were not released by police.

Two Fitchburg High School students were arrested after after a threat involving a weapon was reported to the school, officials said.

The threat, which was reported through the STOP IT application, involved the 17-year-old student possibly bringing a weapon to school, police said.

Fitchburg Public Schools Superintendent Robert Jokela said in a statement that it was originally alleged that a student had a gun.

The school was put into lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and officers searched the school for the student, police said.

The 17-year-old student was found in the school library and was arrested for allegedly having a pocket knife, police said.

One of the students he was found with, the 16-year-old, was arrested for allegedly having a kitchen knife, police said.

They were taken into custody without incident and transported to the police department for questioning, according to the police statement.

The lockdown was lifted after it was determined that there was no active or ongoing threat, police said.

“Swift action was taken to ensure that all in the school are safe and the students will be given due process and face appropriate disciplinary proceedings related to the situation,” the schools superintendent said.

The incident remains under investigation.

