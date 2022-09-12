Vehicle strikes MBTA bus in Roxbury, 1 hospitalized

A vehicle crashed into an MBTA bus near Nubian Square in Roxbury on Monday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital, police said.
The vehicle struck a bus on Dearborn Street at Zeigler Street around 2:30 p.m., according to Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.
EMS responded and transported an injured person to the hospital, Tavares said. It was unknown whether the person was the motorist, a passenger, or a bystander.
No further information was immediately available.
