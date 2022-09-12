fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vehicle strikes MBTA bus in Roxbury, 1 hospitalized

By Alexander Thompson Globe Correspondent,Updated September 12, 2022, 1 hour ago

A vehicle crashed into an MBTA bus near Nubian Square in Roxbury on Monday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital, police said.

The vehicle struck a bus on Dearborn Street at Zeigler Street around 2:30 p.m., according to Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.

EMS responded and transported an injured person to the hospital, Tavares said. It was unknown whether the person was the motorist, a passenger, or a bystander.

No further information was immediately available.

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson

