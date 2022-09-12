Video of Melrose coffee shop employee celebrating his first paycheck goes viral

This summer, Sullivan, 18, got hired at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a chain of coffee shops run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Sullivan, who graduated from Medford High School this spring, has Down Syndrome and this was his first job. He worked his first shift on July 31.

“Oh that was it. He wanted in,” said his mother, Tonya Sullivan. “From that moment on, he was smitten.”

Joe Sullivan watched admiringly as some of his friends went to work at Bitty & Beau’s and visited the Melrose coffee shop almost every Sunday with his Mom. When the staff gave him a “future employee” pin, he wished that day would hurry up and arrive.

When he received his first paycheck two weeks later, he burst into joy, a triumphant moment that was captured on video and has now been viewed on TikTok more than 3 million times.

The 23-second video clip shows a beaming Sullivan jumping up and down with his check in hand, as if he had won the lottery. “Joe’s on cloud 9 — he got his first paycheck!” reads the caption accompanying the video.

Sullivan’s mother said her son was thrilled by his paycheck.

“He was so ecstatic about the whole thing,” she said. “He wasn’t concerned with how much it was for. He loves going there to work.”

And what will he spend it on?

“He is saving his money for holiday shopping!” she said.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee was founded by Amy and Ben Wright, the parents of four children named Lillie, Emma Grace, Beau, and Bitty. Lillie was born with autism, and Bitty and Beau were born with Down syndrome.

They opened their first Bitty & Beau’s location in Wilmington, N.C. in 2016. The original shop employed 19 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the company now has more than 23 shops across 12 states, according to the company’s website.

Amy Wright said she was happy that so many people were touched by Sullivan’s jubilant moment.

“It’s so exciting to see these employees get this kind of attention,” she said. “Finding meaningful work means so much to them.”

The shop on Main Street in Melrose opened about a year ago, and job openings have been few and far between, Sullivan said. They were both delighted when a shift finally opened up for him.

“Going into Bitty & Beau’s and seeing how it’s run, it’s so comfortable and inclusive,” she said. “I really wanted him to be a part of that.”

Joe Sullivan poses for a picture with his middle-school teacher Katie Hurley and her husband Chris Michael at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee. His coworker Marissa Babin, 33, is also pictured working behind the counter. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Barista Casey O’Donnell stocks the straws while working at Bitty and Beau's in Melrose on Sept. 2. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff





Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is staffed by people with disabilities. Joe Sullivan's mother, Tonya Sullivan (center), often stops by the shop during his shift. She is joined by Judy Baruffaldi (left) a paraprofessional who worked with Joe from kindergarten to 8th grade in two Medford schools, and Carla Andre, who was his life skills teacher from freshman to junior year at Medford High School. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.