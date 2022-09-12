Worcester high school under construction damaged in 3-alarm fire

School was let out for the day, and no students were inside Doherty Memorial High School during the fire, Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said at the scene.

A worker was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are said to not be major, Worcester acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told reporters during a news conference at the scene, according to a video livestream from WCVB-TV .

A three-alarm fire damaged a portion of a new high school under construction in Worcester on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters went to 299 Highland St., where the new school is being built next to the current one, at about 3:06 p.m. for a reported building fire, Roche said.

The flames were under control within 30 minutes, and the fire was about 99 percent contained at the time of the news conference, Roche told reporters shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Roofing insulation placed sometime Monday is believed to have been involved in the flames, causing much of the smoke, Roche said.

Students will be able to return to school Tuesday, Monárrez said.

The building that caught fire is one of four buildings under construction, Roche said.

The roughly $300 million project for the new high school is slated to be complete sometime in 2024, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said.

The fire remains under investigation.

