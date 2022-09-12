Democrats’ midterm dilemma: How to back Biden, yet shun him, too

As they move into the final stretch of the midterm campaigns, Democratic candidates find themselves performing a complicated dance with an unpopular president, whose approval rating is rising but still remains stubbornly underwater. In ways big and small, Democrats have been trying to signal their independence from the White House, without alienating their base or distancing themselves from key parts of Biden’s agenda.

Five days earlier, in Wisconsin, another crucial midterm battleground, the situation was reversed: Governor Tony Evers shared a stage with the president at a Labor Day speech, while the state’s Democratic candidate for the Senate stayed away, marching in a parade beforehand but skipping Biden’s address.

When President Biden appeared in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a semiconductor manufacturing facility, he was joined by Tim Ryan, the Democrat running for Senate. The party’s candidate for governor, however, did not attend, saying from afar that she appreciated Biden’s visit to her state.

It’s a dynamic presidents often confront in midterm cycles. What has been especially striking this year is the degree to which Democrats have outperformed the president. Even those who say they somewhat disapprove of Biden were more inclined to vote for Democrats than Republicans in a Pew Research Center survey last month. Private polling conducted for the House Democratic campaign committee found the net job approval of their most vulnerable incumbents, on average, was more than 20 percentage points ahead of Biden’s, a dynamic that emerged as early as April and remained consistent at least through late August, according to a committee official.

The distance between Biden and his party has forced Democrats to chart a particularly treacherous course in these midterms, in which success means defying nearly a half century of political history. The last time a party maintained control of Congress with a relatively unpopular president was in 1978. That November, Jimmy Carter’s approval rating hovered around 50 percent and Biden won reelection to a second Senate term.

Those races are ancient history now to most in his party, who must navigate an intricate set of political decisions about how to deploy their leader in the midterms as the president accelerates his fall campaign schedule. The tensions are most acute in Senate races, where Democrats see a stronger opportunity to retain control than in the House. Candidates in both House and Senate contests have said pointedly, when asked about the president, that they are focused on their own races.

“We’ve been very clear that I disagree with the president on things,” said Ryan, the Ohio congressman and Senate candidate whose contest in recent weeks has become more competitive than originally expected in a fairly Republican state. “People recognize that I am going to be for Ohio.”

Biden has joked that he will campaign for or against a candidate, “whichever will help the most” — a lighthearted acknowledgment from a political veteran that each candidate must make their own political calculations about their ties to the White House. Party leaders, candidates and the president have sought to recast the election as a choice between two radically different visions for the country, rather than the traditional midterm referendum on the president and his agenda.

But the president’s advisers say they believe Biden — who was a highly sought-after surrogate in 2018 — remains one of his party’s strongest messengers.

In recent weeks, he has traveled to Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin for events, appearing with a number of Democrats in challenging races. This week, he plans to appear with Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor of Massachusetts, and is expected to headline a fund-raiser for Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, a Biden adviser said.

Biden’s recent visits to key swing states have prompted grumbling from strategists who fear the visits distract from their efforts to localize their races and keep the focus on missteps by their Republican opponents.

Some candidates, like Mandela Barnes, the Senate nominee in Wisconsin, have skipped stops with the president. Former representative Joe Cunningham, a South Carolina Democrat now running for governor in that largely conservative state, has gone further than many in his party by openly calling on Biden to forgo reelection to make way for a younger generation.

“I’m not running against him, and I’m not running with him — I’m running against McMaster,” Cunningham said, referring to his Republican opponent, Governor Henry McMaster.

Another group of candidates has highlighted policy disagreements on issues like Biden’s student loan proposal and his plans to lift COVID-era border restrictions, in an effort to appeal to the independent voters who helped power Biden’s victory.

Many try to reference the president only in passing, if at all. Just three Democrats have run ads that even mention Biden in their general election campaigns, all of which stress their independence from the president, according to AdImpact, the media tracking firm.

Representative Kim Schrier, Democrat from Washington, has aired an ad highlighting her political independence, featuring both a Republican and a Democratic mayor and emphasizing her work on bills passed under both Biden and former president Donald Trump. Earlier this summer, she aired an ad that highlighted “taking on the Biden administration to suspend the gas tax.”

“I will work with anybody for the benefit of the district,” she said in an interview. “I will also hold either president accountable” when it comes to constituent interests, she said.

Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, the chairman of the House Democratic campaign arm, said that, overall, candidates in tight races are “making some version of the same argument, which is, ‘I know you have doubts about my party, but I’m getting the job done.’”