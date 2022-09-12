Justice Department says it’s open to Trump pick for special master

The Justice Department said Monday that it was open to accepting one of former President Donald Trump’s proposed candidates for the job of an independent arbiter to review thousands of documents seized last month by the FBI from Trump’s residence in Florida.

In a brief court filing, prosecutors said they would not object if the judge presiding over the case appointed Judge Raymond Dearie of the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn as special master to oversee an evaluation of the trove of sensitive materials seized from Trump’s estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s lawyers and lawyers for the Justice Department are also engaged in a separate court fight over how a potential special master should review the seized documents. Trump wants an expansive review that would scrutinize all of the materials for items protected by attorney-client or executive privilege; the Justice Department wants a narrower review excluding about 100 documents bearing labels marking them as classified.