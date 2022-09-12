A plan to push cars out of Manhattan could make the Bronx’s air dirtier

The proposal, known as congestion pricing, would use the tolls to discourage motorists from squeezing into midtown and lower Manhattan, where dense traffic often clogs the roads and contributes to poor air quality in the city’s iconic financial, tourism, and theater districts.

But while some of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods would enjoy the greatest benefits, one of its poorest and most polluted — the South Bronx — could end up with dirtier air from diverted traffic.

NEW YORK — The plan to put tolls on drivers on Manhattan’s busiest streets is intended to spare New York City’s central business district from pollution and gridlock while raising money for public transit.

The plan seeks to decrease the number of vehicles on the road and boost public transit at a time when cities globally are seeking to curb harmful emissions from cars, buildings, and power plants to combat climate change.

But according to an environmental assessment released by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, motorists detouring around the new tolls could add traffic and soot to parts of the Bronx, Staten Island, Nassau County on Long Island, and Bergen County in New Jersey.

Among the highways that could see more cars, trucks, and exhaust is the Cross Bronx Expressway, a key artery for commercial traffic that runs through some of America’s poorest neighborhoods. Roughly 220,000 Bronx residents live along the roadway’s edges — mostly people of color — with hundreds of thousands more nearby, already breathing some of the city’s most polluted air.

So far, the loudest concerns over congestion pricing have centered on possible toll costs, some as high as $23. Taxi drivers, Lyft and Uber drivers, and vehicle owners across New York and its suburbs have united in protest. Less public outcry has focused on how the proposal could reshape the crushing flow of traffic the city deals with every day.

“Why should the Bronx have less breathable air than the rest of the city?” said Ritchie Torres, a Democratic congressman representing an area that is among the nation’s most impoverished districts, containing portions of the western Bronx, the South Bronx, and the expressway.

The MTA is exploring several options for how much to charge car and truck drivers; generally, the higher the tolls, the more vehicles are expected to avoid them. Among those scenarios, the one with the greatest impact on the Cross Bronx would send it 704 more trucks per day (it currently logs more than 27,000). It would increase the soot from truck traffic by about 5 percent, and overall soot — which also comes from factories, building boilers, and other sources — by 1 percent, according to a New York Times analysis of MTA data.

The MTA board has yet to approve congestion pricing, although it is expected to pass the program in some form, and Governor Kathy Hochul, who controls the board, is in favor of it. Representatives of the MTA said no decision on pricing and other key details had been made and the authority was still studying the environmental report and gathering input from the public.

Concerns over effects on the Bronx were great enough that the MTA tinkered with the plan to consider a flat toll for all vehicles rather than a higher levy for heavy trucks, hoping to divert fewer trucks — major sources of air pollution — through the borough. However, the strategy might also reduce the benefits in the congestion zone in Manhattan.

Supporters of congestion pricing say it will be a vital tool in the city’s fight against climate change. They note the MTA’s research shows that significantly reduced pollution in the dense congestion zone — with some of the poorest air quality in the region — would outweigh smaller increases in pollution around the Cross Bronx and other hot spots. They now fear the sensitivity surrounding such an outcome might result in a diluted version of the program, muting the potential benefits the entire region — including the Bronx — would see.

Congestion pricing is expected to encourage more drivers to switch to mass transit. And the tolls would provide around $1 billion annually in desperately needed funding for infrastructure improvements to public transit that is relied on by many residents of the Bronx and other boroughs.

“To the extent there are any real, localized issues, they will be resolved with complementary policies,” said Danny Pearlstein, a spokesperson for Riders Alliance, a grassroots organization of transit riders. “I don’t see this as a stark trade-off.”

The Environmental Protection Agency’s standard for long-term exposure to air pollutants known as PM2.5, or particulate matter 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller, is no more than 12 micrograms per cubic meter. In the worst case presented in the MTA’s study, the total concentration around the Cross Bronx would increase to 11 from 10.9. The microscopic PM2.5 pollution, such as soot, can lodge itself into the lungs and cause respiratory problems.

Some scientists say any deterioration in air quality around the Cross Bronx, no matter how small, would be significant.

The Cross Bronx was built between 1948 and 1963 to make it easier for drivers to pass through the city. As part of Interstate 95, it connects drivers to New Jersey along the George Washington Bridge. More than 187,000 vehicles travel along the roadway a day.

It took 15 years to build, in part because engineers blasted through the hard rock beneath densely populated residential neighborhoods. Some urban planning experts blame the road for driving thousands of families away, weighing on property values and poisoning the air.

Earlene Wilkerson, 63, who said she suffers from asthma along with her children and grandchildren, has lived in the High Bridge neighborhood near the Cross Bronx’s interchange with the Major Deegan Expressway for more than 40 years. She has vivid memories of her eldest daughter spending a year in the hospital because she couldn’t breathe properly.

“They were out of school a lot,” Wilkerson said as she rested on a bus stop bench, too out of breath herself to walk back up to her fifth-floor apartment. “Now, the grandchildren are going through the same thing.”