A hopeful time for action on climate change — and puffins

Derrick Jackson’s piece about puffins and environmental sacrifice zones makes a simple argument: prioritize the environment and not only will the environment thrive, but people will, too (“Solving the climate crisis will help both ‘sacrifice zones’ and ‘cute’ puffins,” Opinion, Sept. 6). This shouldn’t be a shock to anyone. We are part of our planet’s ecosystem and benefit greatly from all of its abundant resources: water, sunlight, arable land. But time and again, we have learned that we can abuse these resources to the point of no return — think wild buffalo in the 1800s — and right now, we are abusing our delicate atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.

With the recent passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act and Massachusetts’ Clean Energy and Offshore Wind Law, this is a hopeful time for action on climate change. A shift to a clean energy economy is possible. Do it for the puffins. And the humans.