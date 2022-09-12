What about MAGA members’ words and actions aren’t fascist?

Re Scot Lehigh’s column “MAGA and Biden’s charge of semi-fascism,” (Opinion, Sept. 9), Lehigh makes the case that President Biden’s characterization of Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement as “semi-fascist” was justified after the violence of Jan. 6. He points out that the MAGA movement has exhibited many characteristics of fascism and has now added political violence to the list. My only question is whether fascism should be qualified with the word “semi.” What about MAGA members’ words and actions is not fascist?

Fascism doesn’t arrive full-blown but is the result of ongoing assaults to democratic norms. Biden was right to warn us of the threat to democracy and the need to be intolerant of political violence. Sadly, Biden cannot bring the country together when there’s a powerful faction that seeks control through any means, but he can and did shine light on reality. Non-MAGA citizens need to see this for what it is and should seek to stabilize our democracy.