With her endorsements, Mayor Wu took a loss, but also a stand

Shannon Liss-Riordan, the workers’ rights lawyer Wu endorsed for attorney general, lost to former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, who is now in position to become the first Black woman in Massachusetts to win statewide office. Kevin Hayden won the race for Suffolk County district attorney, beating Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who was endorsed by Wu but then lost her backing after Globe reports about allegations of sexual assault that dated back to high school. Wu also endorsed transportation advocate Chris Dempsey, who lost his primary race for state auditor to state Senator Diana DiZoglio.

Those losses put Wu in the loser’s column, too. And yet, with each endorsement, Wu did something politicians often resist doing. She took a stand. Whatever the political intrigue behind each choice — and there was plenty — she was transparent about her pick. In the often risk-averse world of politics, she accepted risk. By putting her name behind these candidates, she gambled and took the loss in perceived political clout that went with it. That takes guts.

Compare that to Governor Charlie Baker. The Republican gubernatorial primary pitted former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl, who is backed by Donald Trump, against businessman Chris Doughty, a more moderate Republican in the Baker mold. Baker’s contempt for the Trump loyalists who have taken over the national party is well-known. Yet when the fight came to his own backyard, he did not officially pick a side. He chose not to run for reelection and did nothing in the public realm to sway independents or unenrolled voters who supported him to back Doughty. It might not have mattered, but he could have taken that risk. Asked in July if he would endorse in the primary, Baker told GBH radio, “I don’t know. I have a lot of work to do, and I have a day job.” In November 2020, when asked if he voted for Joe Biden or Trump, he said “I blanked it.” He did the same in 2016 in the showdown between Trump and Hillary Clinton. He did denounce Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. Yet with all his popularity and political capital, Baker still resists an across-the-board rejection of Trumpian politics. For example, he supports Thomas Hodgson, the Trump-loving sheriff of Bristol County who is running for reelection. And he won’t endorse in the governor’s race, now that Diehl is his party’s nominee.

Some of Baker’s other political moves are stealthier. According to CommonWealth Magazine, the Massachusetts Majority Political Action Committee — which is tied closely to Baker — spent $171,432 supporting 12 Democrats and three Republicans, all of whom won their primary races. As Commonwealth noted, “the normally tight-lipped super PAC” bragged about its performance after results were in. Hayden was one of the beneficiaries of this PAC.

Wu’s endorsement activity can also be viewed through the lens of less-than-high-minded personal politics. Campbell ran against Wu for mayor, and when she finished out of the running, in third place, she didn’t endorse Wu. Cameron Charbonnier, the general consultant on Hayden’s campaign and a onetime aide to former Mayor Marty Walsh, also ran the mayoral campaign of Annissa Essaibi George, Wu’s rival in the general election. And Dempsey led the charge against Walsh’s campaign to host the 2024 Summer Olympics in Boston. While Walsh was mayor, Wu challenged him on several policy fronts, and there’s still no love lost between them.

But as with the Republican primary race, there’s also a broader political narrative at play for Democrats. As Michael Jonas wrote in CommonWealth Magazine, the primary night losses on the Democratic side were also a defeat for the most left-of-center politicians in Massachusetts. As Lisa Kashinsky noted for Politico, every candidate endorsed by Progressive Massachusetts or Our Revolution went down in defeat or got out of the race before primary day. And as Shira Schoenberg also wrote for CommonWealth, besides Arroyo, who ran as a criminal justice reformer, two other progressive politicians seeking top prosecutorial positions also lost: Berkshire County incumbent District Attorney Andrea Harrington and Bristol County challenger Shannon McMahon.

These primary election defeats show exactly where politics are in Massachusetts. With her endorsements, Wu took a loss with her fellow progressives. But she also showed where she stood.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.