Bill Belichick provides no injury update for Mac Jones on Monday

Immediately following the game, Jones visited the X-ray room at Hard Rock Stadium. Those results came back negative, according to NFL Network , but Belichick noted Monday that Jones will be evaluated much more thoroughly in Foxborough.

“We’ll see how he is today,” Belichick said Monday morning.

PLANTATION, Fla. — Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not have an update on quarterback Mac Jones, who injured his back Sunday during the team’s season-opening loss to Miami .

Jones traveled back with the team Sunday evening and is expected to undergo additional tests Monday. Practice, along with the distribution of injury reports, resumes Wednesday.

“Where players are immediately after the game and where they are, let’s call it, 18 hours after the game are often quite different,” Belichick said. “I know everybody’s hungry for an up-to-the-second update, but, honestly, the best way to handle these situations is to give a little time, see what happens, run whatever tests and analysis that need to run, and go from there. That’s what we always do. That’s what we’re going to do in this case.”

It is not obvious when Jones sustained the back injury. He played all 57 of the offense’s snaps against the Dolphins, throwing for 213 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was also sacked twice, including a strip-sack, and hit hard on a play that elicited a roughing the passer penalty.

Asked if he knew when Jones injured his back, Belichick did not provide details.

“We’re aware of anything that’s reported,” he said.

