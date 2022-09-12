Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron sees the bright side of beginning the season without some key players

Nearly all Bruins regulars and roster hopefuls reported for the 45-minute skate, joining Bergeron, who had been working out in Brighton for the last two weeks. Bergeron, who signed on for a 19th season in the Spoked-B at a steep discount ($2.5 million, plus another $2.5 million in potential bonuses), said his surgically repaired elbow is “right there, getting better every week,” and he expects to be full-go for camp.

“I see it as a challenge to be better as a team, but also an opportunity for guys to step up and for us to become a better team down the line,” Bergeron said at his locker stall at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday. He was speaking after the first informal team-wide skate of the preseason, a practice called to order by the third-year captain.

In Patrice Bergeron’s view, the protracted absences of Bruins teammates Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk will pay dividends midseason, in the second half, and in the playoffs.

Since he won’t have Marchand sitting shotgun until perhaps December, he’ll have to find chemistry with another left wing. Pavel Zacha, coach Jim Montgomery said recently, will get first crack.

“He’s a great player,” Bergeron said. “He’s a very smart player. Something that I knew even before he came in: he plays the game the right way. He’s always well-positioned. He’s got a great shot, and even from talking to him I think he wants to [be] a bit of a shoot-first [player], more than he was in the past.”

That was a focus of Zacha’s offseason study. The ex-Devil, shipped here in July in exchange for Erik Haula, scored 15 goals in 70 games last year. His 10.1 shooting percentage was more in line with his career average (10.6) than the previous season, when he set personal bests in goals (17 in 50 games) and shooting percentage (16.5).

Nico Hischier, his usual center in New Jersey the last three years, is a fine young player. He is not Bergeron. David Krejci and David Pastrnak, if Zacha winds up playing with them, would be the most accomplished offensive linemates he has had.

“Watching a lot of videos about when I had the opportunities last season to [shoot],” Zacha said. “Just to get it in my mind, when I’m playing with players like that, I’m going to have more opportunities to be in shooting situations and shoot more pucks. That’s something he wants me doing, too. I’ll focus on it even more now going forward.”

Intelligent motion and readiness to fire could get someone a lot of goals, but Zacha would be filling Marchand’s spot. It’s highly doubtful Montgomery would break up one of the game’s longest-running duos.

“The two of us, it’s second nature,” Bergeron said. “We know where each other are going to be on the ice pretty much at all times. That being said, you’re playing with some great players with talent, great vision and hockey sense. It’s [up to] me to adjust.”

Bergeron’s initial conversations with Montgomery had both excited about the possibilities.

“When you have fresh ideas, if I can say it that way – when you look at it from too close sometimes, you don’t think about things to change and work on,” Bergeron said. “It’s good to have a different opinion and view on how the game should be played. It’s always interesting. I find it always great and exciting to be able to work on things and find ways to be better as a team but also individually as a player.”

No complaints

With McAvoy out, put defenseman Hampus Lindholm down for thirty minutes a night, against anyone else’s top forwards. Book it.

“Exactly,” Lindholm said, chuckling at the playful suggestion. “I wouldn’t complain about that.”

Perhaps Montgomery will lessen his workload slightly, but Lindholm hopes to show that he’s capable of filling a No. 1 role in Boston, as he did in Anaheim.

“It’s the position I’ve been kind of in my whole career,” said Lindholm, who could pair with Brandon Carlo to start the year. “It’s nothing I’m new to.”

Lindholm said Montgomery, who has expressed a wish for more offense from the back end, fits his style. He enters camp ready to use his wheels and large frame (6-foot-4, 216 pounds) to create for the forwards.

“It’s always nice to start from the ground,” Lindholm said. “There’s some new pieces, a new coach and everything, so I think it’ll be a nice start for everyone to get some fresh air.”

Other notes

Krejci, Pastrnak, and Jake DeBrusk were the only presumably healthy regulars who did not skate. Marchand (hips), McAvoy (shoulder), and Grzelcyk (shoulder) continue to recover from their offseason surgeries … Pastrnak and Krejci were expected to arrive next weekend. DeBrusk was likely to show up sooner — he was on the guest list for the Bruins Foundation’s annual season kickoff golf tournament, to be held Thursday at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth … Dressing rooms across the league will re-open to the media this season. “It’s been a challenging two and a half years, whatever that was,” said Bergeron, who cheerfully greeted a throng of reporters. Glad we’re back to pretty much normal now. Normalcy here in the locker room and in everyday life.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.