Cars destroyed by fire in Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Patriots-Dolphins game

As the Patriots and Dolphins played Sunday’s Week 1 matchup inside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, local firefighters fought to contain a parking lot fire that started shortly before kickoff on the east side of the stadium.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, though several cars were destroyed.
The initial cause of the fire remains unknown, but according to Miami television station WPLG, authorities “indicated” the fire began through accidental circumstances.
The fire “consumed nearly a dozen cars,” according to a report from WSVN, and may have begun due to an unextinguished barbecue pit.
Smoke caused by the fire could be seen from inside the stadium during the game:
Uh oh! Smoke coming from the parking lot of the NE Corner of @HardRockStadium. Hopefully all is good at the Tailgate! #Dolphins #Miami #nfl @ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/JcQ3ZnXdRz— Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) September 11, 2022
Afterward, a spokesperson for Hard Rock Stadium released the following statement:
“Around 1 p.m., a vehicle fire began in a remote Hard Rock Stadium parking lot. Several vehicles were affected. Miami Dade Police Department and Miami Dade Fire Rescue were on the scene. The fire has been extinguished and is being investigated by Fire Rescue. No injuries have been reported and there is no current threat to the stadium.”