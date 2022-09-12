EMass boys’ soccer: A five-point week from Pembroke’s Ethan Sullivan headlines Player of the Week performances

Casey Milliken, Oliver Ames — The catalyst for the attack, the sophomore recorded three assists to lead the Tigers to a 5-0 Hockomock League win against Franklin.

Ryan Lovasco, Essex Tech — The senior striker rang up three goals in a 5-1 Commonwealth League Lower Division win over Mystic Valley and struck for the lone goal in a 1-0 nonleague win against Salem Academy.

Ryan Estrella, West Bridgewater — The senior captain netted three goals in a 6-0 nonleague win at Middleborough.

Ethan Sullivan, Pembroke — The reigning Patriot League MVP scored all three goals in a 3-0 nonleague win over Cohasset before the senior contributed two assists in a league victory against Marshfield.

Shea Ullo, Bourne — Tallying the lone goal in a 2-1 defeat to South Coast Conference opponent Fairhaven, the senior forward followed it up by netting two in a 3-0 nonleague win over Upper Cape.

Jason Xintaropoulos, Billerica — After posting a goal in a 5-0 victory over Merrimack Valley Conference foe Dracut, the sophomore contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-3 tie against Tewksbury.

Ben Young, Plymouth North — Coming off a 19-goal junior season, Young kicked off his final season with three tallies to pace the Eagles to a Patriot League 4-1 win over North Quincy.

