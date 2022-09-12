Mike Trout homers for seventh straight game, comes within one of MLB record

Ken Griffey Jr. , Don Mattingly , and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run. Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.

The three-time American League MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field.

Trout is the first AL player with a seven-game home run streak since Kendrys Morales of Toronto in 2018. Cincinnati’s Joey Votto homered in seven straight last season from July 24-30.

Advertisement

Dodgers celebration technically premature

The Los Angeles Dodgers, it turns out, aren’t definitely in the playoffs quite yet.

Despite a postgame toast by manager Dave Roberts in the clubhouse Sunday and the circulation of caps with the postseason logo, the team with the best record in baseball at 96-43 did not officially clinch a playoff spot with its victory in San Diego. With a new playoff system in place this season, there remained a multi-team tiebreaker scenario that mathematically would exclude them.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

They would simply have to go 0-23, and Milwaukee would need to finish 21-0 to put that possibility in play.

“We’re going to do it at some point in time,” Roberts said before Monday’s game at Arizona, when the Dodgers could officially, officially seal a postseason spot with a win.

The Dodgers held a 20-game lead over San Diego in the NL West on Monday morning, and had a magic number of two for clinching their ninth division title in 10 years. Los Angeles has reached the postseason in 10 straight seasons.

Rays put three on unrestricted list for Toronto visit

The Tampa Bay Rays put three new pitchers on the roster before a pivotal four-day, five-game series against wild-card rival Toronto, adding righthander Cooper Criswell as a substitute player to start the opener. Tampa Bay also selected righties Kevin Herget and Javy Guerra from Triple A Durham. The Rays put unvaccinated lefthander Brooks Raley on the restricted list ahead of their second and final regular season visit to Canada and optioned righthanders Calvin Faucher and Luis Patino to Triple A. To enter the country, the Canadian government requires COVID-19 vaccination. Unvaccinated players go on the restricted list because they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time, according to a March agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association . . . Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk that broke an eighth-inning tie and lifted the Texas Rangers over the Marlins, 3-2, in the first game of a split doubleheader in Miami. The defeat assured the Marlins (27-41) of a losing season at home, a day after clinching their 23rd sub-.500 record in the club’s 30-year history. Also Monday, Miami shut down outfielder Jorge Soler (low back spasms) after repeated setbacks in his rehabilitation. The 2021 World Series MVP joined the Marlins on a three-year, $36 million free agent deal, but was limited to 72 games and finished with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs.