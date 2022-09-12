Rockland star João Faria’s record-breaking season brought academy offers, but he stuck with the community that welcomed him

“I was really indecisive about what decision I should make,” said Faria.

Join the Boston Bolts’ MLS NEXT Academy team or stay at Rockland High and maintain high school eligibility?

As the high school season neared, Faria talked with his mom, Eleonice Paula, and coach Dan Kimball, who suggested he take the offer. There would be no hard feelings.

But the 17-year-old felt indebted to the Rockland community, which welcomed him six years ago when he and his mother moved from Minas Gerais, Brazil. Rockland had become home and there was unfinished business on the pitch.

Faria turned down the opportunity and return to the Bulldogs for his junior season. He wasn’t ready to leave the community that made his transition to the country smooth and full of hope.

“I felt a connection with my teammates and my coach,” said Faria. “This is a once in a lifetime thing and I wanted to stay. Rockland is my family.”

It was no surprise to Kimball that MLS NEXT came calling after Faria posted 29 goals last fall as a sophomore, leading Rockland to an 18-2-1 finish and the Division 4 state semifinals.

The striker was named a South Shore League All-Star and an Eastern Mass All-Star. In the All-Star game coached by Kimball, Faria recorded a hat trick in a showcase filled with the state’s best.

“It raised a lot of eyebrows,” said Kimball. “I told him going to academy may be the best thing for your progression. But he told me there’s something about this program and something about this team and I need to come back. He felt he had an obligation to this program and this town.”

In June, Faria was voted a team captain. Rockland graduated 14 players so Faria’s role as an upperclassmen is magnified this season as he helps usher in a new crop of players.

Kimball said he was blown away by Faria’s leadership in the first game of the season last Wednesday. The Bulldogs scored a 4-0 win over Holbrook and freshman Gabe De Souza netted a hat trick. Faria didn’t score that day, but he couldn’t have been happier for his new teammate.

Rockland coach Dan Kimball knows he has a gem in star João Faria. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“There was nothing but smiles from João, he was like a proud older brother,” said Kimball.

Added De Souza, “He was so proud of me and the team and I thought that was so cool. It made me feel glad he was our captain.”

Faria wasted no time opening his goal tally for the 2022 season, netting a career-high five goals a day later in Thursday’s 8-3 win over Cardinal Spellman.

His 29 goals last fall were one short of the single-season program record set by Kimball’s younger brother, Joe, in 2016.

“We came so close a state title last year and João wants to bring that back,” said Kimball. “But he also told me he’s breaking my brothers scoring record this year. We joked about that but he’s fully capable.”

At 6-foot-2, Faria has a perfect combination of quickness, speed, and size, but it’s his powerful left foot that makes him one of the state’s top scorers. Some players simply have a knack for finding the back of the net, and Faria admitted he’s a natural born scorer, a byproduct of watching his father play in Brazil as a kid.

“I think it’s just natural from watching my dad play,” said Faria. “He was a striker too. I think I’m really fast. I can create for others or score for myself because of my shot.”

The transition from Brazil to Rockland wasn’t easy. Faria said he struggled with the language and making friends. But soccer was always an outlet, and once he got to high school, a bond formed between him, Kimball, and the Rockland program that made him believe soccer could be a part of his future.

“I was not comfortable at the beginning but coach made me feel at home,” said Faria.

Faria hopes to play in college in the United States or return to Brazil for a professional career. Kimball believes staying at Rockland will not impact those dreams.

“You don’t have to go to a prep school or academy to reach college or professional level,” said Kimball. “I don’t think this stymies him at all. It shows a lot about his character that he wants to stay in his home town and play with his friends.”

Corner kicks

▪ Arlington reached the Round of 16 in last season’s Division 1 tournament, which served as the tip of the iceberg for the Spy Ponders. Finishing the regular season undefeated, the Spy Ponders’ lone loss occurred at the hands of the eventual state champion, Brookline, in a 1-0 result.

“I think the fact that we got to the round of 16 said a lot about our program to our players,” said coach Lance Yodzio, embarking on his 23rd year at the helm. “We want to duplicate that. This is where we want to be. Our focus and goal is it’s all about the process.”

With four returning starters inheriting leadership roles, role players from last season’s team step into starting roles. A three-year starter, senior Barnabas Kiss anchors the defense at center back as a Middlesex League All-Star. Senior Aidan Sheehan, the team’s leading goal scorer last season and a fellow league All-Star, kickstarts the attack. Senior Gus Kathan solidifies the midfield in a holding role.

The Spy Ponders came out of the gate flying, downing Middlesex League opponent Watertown, 3-0, behind two goals from Sheehan. A strong nucleus of frontline players present the Spy Ponders as a formidable foe yet again, not satisfied with past successes.

“The players ask themselves what they can do today to make themselves a better player, their teammates a better player, and make themselves a better person through the game of soccer,” said Yodzio.

Cam Kerry contributed to this story.