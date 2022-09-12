With Dak Prescott out for 6-8 weeks, Cooper Rush takes over the Cowboys once again

Prescott sustained a fracture near his right thumb in the fourth quarter of a 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay in the opener Sunday. Multiple news media reports put the estimate at six to eight weeks; he was set for surgery Monday.

He'll have to win more than that for Dallas to stay in contention this season.

Cooper Rush won a game filling in for injured Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott last season, helping keep the Cowboys on track for the NFC East title.

“I’ve hit my hand on helmets or bodies a lot in my career,” Prescott said after the game. “Never really had anything, maybe a jammed finger. I actually thought that’s what it was. The next play I realized I couldn’t grip the ball.”

Rush’s first start this season will be Sunday against defending AFC champion Cincinnati.

“Going back to the end of his rookie year, Coop has always been a guy that I turn to, whether it be this game or whether it's just for help,” Prescott said. “Now, I’ll be able to help him in these next several weeks, to hopefully get the best out of him and the best out of this team.”

Rush made his only career start last season with Prescott sidelined by a calf strain and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the final minute of a 20-16 victory at Minnesota, giving Dallas its sixth consecutive victory.

That winning streak came after a loss to the Buccaneers in the opener. Even before Prescott’s injury, the Cowboys were anemic on offense. The offseason trade of Cooper to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move didn’t look good with new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb catching just two passes on a game-high 11 targets.

The Cowboys scored their only points on the first possession, then didn’t cross midfield again until the final minute of the third quarter. An offense that led the NFL last season in points per game (31.2) and yards (407) had 3 and 244.

“Let’s not hit the panic as if we just can’t do anything on offense,” said Prescott. “Our coaching staff will find the best position and best spot to put Cooper Rush in every game.”

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, who was already battling a neck issue, suffered a knee injury that could sideline him for a few games.

Brady, Bucs go for a run

Tom Brady likes the way the Buccaneers opened the season, showcasing a greater commitment to running the ball as well as a strong, confident defense capable of making the 45-year-old quarterback’s job a little easier.

“The run game, defense, that’ll win you a lot of games in the NFL,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said after the victory improved his record to 7-0 all-time against the Cowboys.

They can also help the Bucs protect Brady while a revamped offensive line, featuring two new young starters, melds in the wake of losing two veterans in training camp and playing a portion of Sunday night’s opener without injured left tackle Donovan Smith.

“We love to throw the ball less and control the game . . . play great defense and get turnovers,” said Brady, who was 21 of 27 for 212 yards, one touchdown and an interception after leading the league in completions, attempts, passing yards, and touchdowns last year.

“I think we did a decent job moving the ball, we just couldn’t quite get it in the end zone,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of stuff to clean up.”

While a more balanced approach on offense was influenced by several factors, coach Todd Bowles stressed it made sense to stick to the running game against the Cowboys.

“We were having success, we were eating the clock, so we stayed with it,” Bowles said.

Leonard Fournette carried 21 times for 127 of Tampa Bay’s 152 yards rushing. He also had two receptions for 10 yards.

Steelers’ Watt may miss Patriots game

The Steelers likely will have to try to replace T.J. Watt, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, at least for a little while. A left pectoral injury he sustained late in the fourth quarter while attempting to sack the Bengals’ Joe Burrow has Watt’s status uncertain for Sunday’s home game against the Patriots.

The three-time All-Pro outside linebacker made a brief appearance Monday in the Pittsburgh locker room and seemed upbeat as he declined an interview request from the Associated Press.

Pectoral injuries can be tricky. Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward missed the second half of the 2016 season after tearing his pec in a Week 10 game against Dallas. Watt’s oldest brother, J.J., missed two months with the same injury while playing for Houston in 2019, coming back well ahead of schedule. Pittsburgh outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said Monday he played through a strained pec during his college career at Charlotte.

“Hopefully everybody is saying a prayer for T.J.,” Heyward said.

McDaniels has work to do with Raiders

The addition of Davante Adams was as good as advertised for the Raiders. The issues on the offensive line and in the secondary also were what was expected and helped contribute to a season-opening 24-19 loss to the Chargers.

Adams had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in his Raiders debut. But it wasn’t enough thanks to a mistake-filled performance by Derek Carr, suspect pass blocking, and a secondary that couldn’t slow Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

“Learning how to win is not something you get to carry over from one year to the next, not as a coach or a team,” coach Josh McDaniels said Monday. “That’s something you acquire through work, preparation, and habits. I really believe that.”

The Raiders allowed six sacks and threw three interceptions — the first time that has ever happened to a team coached or coordinated by McDaniels — as the offense was held under 20 points. On defense, the Raiders had no sacks and no takeaways in the first game under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

After the game, the Raiders placed cornerback Anthony Averett on injured reserve with a thumb injury. He will miss at least four weeks. Las Vegas claimed corner Javelin Guidry off waivers from the Cardinals.

Niners deal with more RB injuries

The 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago: They lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury and he is expected to be sidelined for about two months. This marks the second straight season when the 49ers lost their top running back to a knee injury in the season opener. Raheem Mostert went down with a season-ending injury in Week 1 last year, leading to Mitchell becoming the main back as a rookie when he became the fifth different player to lead San Francisco in rushing in five years . . . Commanders rookie DT Phidarian Mathis tore the meniscus in his left knee and is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. Washington put Mathis on injured reserve and signed undrafted free agent defensive tackle Donovan Jeter . . . Eagles DE Derek Barnett, the 14th overall pick of the 2017 draft, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL . . . CB J.C. Jackson was inactive Sunday but could make his Chargers debut on Thursday night a little more than three weeks after undergoing surgery on his right ankle . . . Former Kansas City assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to one felony count of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury as part of a plea deal that will cap his jail time at four years. Reid, the 37-year-old son of Kansas City coach Andy Reid, admitted in Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court that he had been drinking before he crashed into two cars that were pulled over on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435, near the team’s practice facility, in February 2021. One of the vehicles had stalled, and the driver called a cousin for help. Shortly before the crash, Reid was driving 83.9 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to the charging document.