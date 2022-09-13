Jean-Luc Godard helped define the ‘60s — and redefined film

It’s an oddity of film history, the way certain great directors can have phenomenal stretches within the larger greatness of their careers: Jean Renoir in the ‘30s, Preston Sturges in the early ‘40s, Michelangelo Antonioni in the first half of the ‘60s, Francis Ford Coppola in the ‘70s. There are others. Sometimes the filmmakers burn out, sometimes they keep on, though at a reduced level of achievement. What matters is that that miraculous extended moment occurred — and, of course, the movies that made it miraculous.

It wasn’t just that films like “Breathless” (1960) and “Vivre sa Vie” (1962) and “Contempt” (1963) and “Band of Outsiders” (1964) and “Alphaville” and “Pierrot le Fou” (both 1965) and “Masculin Féminin” (1966) and “Weekend” (1967) attempted to reinvent the medium — and in many ways succeeded. Jack Nicholson once said of Marlon Brando’s impact on actors, “He gave us our freedom.” Something similar could be said of Godard’s impact on directors. There’s a reason Quentin Tarantino named his production company A Band Apart, in honor of “Bande à part,” the French title of “Band of Outsiders.”

But it’s even more than the bestowing of that freedom and the achievement of those films. No filmmaker has embodied a cultural moment as Godard did in the ‘60s. The films came out even more often than Beatles albums did and with a comparable sense of change, growth, surprise. Less than a month after the Beatles were romping through that open field to the strains of “Can’t Buy Me Love” in “A Hard Day’s Night,” Anna Karina, Sami Frey, and Claude Brasseur were racing through the Louvre and then dancing “The Madison” in “Band.”

Godard was as much a part of the decade’s upheaval — both contributing to it and reflecting it — as Che Guevara and Muhammad Ali and Bob Dylan. They were his true peers, not his fellow filmmakers of the French New Wave, François Truffaut and Jacques Rivette and Jacques Demy and Agnès Varda.

Dylan is a good comparison: two sardonic tricksters, artistically restless and self-aware, unwilling to let the weight of their ‘60s glory days prevent them from carrying on into a still-inventive old age.

Godard was ideologue, innovator, provocateur, cineaste (has anyone loved movies quite as much?), guerrilla chieftain, aphorist. Truly, he owed as much to La Rochefoucauld, the 17th-century master of the epigram, as to the American director Samuel Fuller (whom Godard memorably had play himself in “Pierrot le Fou”). Is there a more succinct summary of the ‘60s youthquake than the famous intertitle from “Masculin Féminin,” “The children of Marx and Coca-Cola”? The single most surprising thing about Jean-Luc Godard is what a fundamentally classic sensibility he had. He was a man of words and ideas and literature almost as much as he was of images and film. Almost.

Do not underestimate the power of the Godardian word. Like Truffaut and other of his New Wave brethren, he began as a critic. “Godard on Godard,” first translated into English in 1972, is essential reading for anyone who loves film — or simply inspired prose. The writing is at once thrilling and crazed: thrilling because Godard’s such a stunning, inventive rhetorician; and crazed because film so fills, forms, and determines who he is. Film isn’t so much Godard’s subject as his very existence.

Moving images made Godard famous, helped in no small part by the artistry of Raoul Coutard. There may be no greater director-cinematographer collaboration in film history. It was one of two crucial collaborations in Godard’s career, the other being with Karina, his first wife. Not since Josef von Sternberg worked with Marlene Dietrich (speaking of on-fire filmmaking stretches) had there been such a transfixing director-star partnership. They made eight films together. Her gamine urgency and warmth lent an otherwise largely absent humanity to Godard.

The great shortcoming in his work is its iciness. In that sense, he’s the anti-Renoir. Godard famously fell out with his friend Truffaut. There’s little doubt that Godard matters so much more as filmmaker. There’s even less doubt who was the more appealing person.

The end of the ‘60s and much of the ‘70s were not good for Godard. He had turned Maoist, another very ‘60s thing to do, and insurrectionary politics got the better (or worse) of insurrectionary filmmaking. With the ‘80s, he got his equilibrium back, assuming “equilibrium” is the right word for someone so ardently against the grain. It did not come as a shock when Godard turned down an honorary Oscar, in 2010.

He never returned to his central role in the medium, let alone in the larger culture. Who could have? One suspects he found that liberating. Film was increasingly peripheral in the culture, and sharing that status within it was a new example of how attuned he was to the medium. Godard embraced new technology — video, computers, lightweight equipment — more liberation. The films kept coming out, even if not quite as frequently as in the ‘60s. He often appeared in them. With his cigar and dark-rimmed glasses, he was an alternately welcome and maddening presence.

Godard had ceased to be central, but that didn’t mean his eminence was gone. For those who loved film, he had a newfound role as its eminence rouge: an eminence grise with slogans. Certifying his place as a kind of elder statesman of the medium was his most remarkable post-’60s accomplishment, “Histoire(s) du cinéma” (1989-99). An eight-episode history of film he made for French television, it’s brilliant, idiosyncratic, hermetic, sweeping, intimate, personal, august, and entrancing. It’s impossible to imagine another filmmaker arrogant enough to consider such an undertaking. It’s no less impossible to imagine another filmmaker pulling it off. For many years, “Histoire(s)” was unavailable for home viewing, because of rights issues. (You can imagine Godard’s anti-capitalist smirk.) It was available as a set of audio discs, though; and it was fascinating even just listened to.

Godard famously wrote that “If the cinema no longer existed, Nicholas Ray alone gives the impression of being capable of reinventing it, and what is more, of wanting to.” Might the same be said of him? Certainly, film is unthinkable without his presence, as it would be, say, without Hitchcock’s or Fellini’s or, yes, Truffaut’s. It’s even more unthinkable without the jump cuts in “Breathless” and Jean-Paul Belmondo staring in wonder at that Bogart poster — Karina’s wink (the most playful moment in all his films?) at the end of “A Woman Is a Woman” (1961) — the astonishing turn of the camera at the beginning of “Contempt,” making the audience the subject of the close-up — “The Madison” number, of course — the cosmic view of the contents of a cup of coffee, in “2 or 3 Things” — the cyber-rumble of Alpha 60, in “Alphaville” — the traffic-jam tracking shot, in “Weekend” — the clacking typewriters in “Histoire(s).”

That’s a short version of a much longer list. Think of it as a phenomenal stretch within a larger, irreplaceable greatness.

