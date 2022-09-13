Jimmy Kimmel draws backlash after lying on ground during Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech

Jimmy Kimmel probably thought playing dead on stage at the Emmy Awards Monday night would spur some laughter from viewers at home. But the gag didn’t quite land that way.
While controversies bubbling up at award shows have become as common as celebrities wearing fashionable clothing on the red carpet and presenters cracking jokes, the late-night television host’s ill-executed comedy stunt, which took place during Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech for best writing for a comedy, has been widely criticized online as having gone too far.
“Jimmy Kimmel stole Quinta Brunson’s well deserved Emmy moment,” Cambridge City Councillor Alanna Mallon said in a tweet.
Before the category’s winner was announced, Kimmel was dragged “lifeless” on stage by actor Will Arnett, who was presenting the award. But Kimmel continued playing dead even after Brunson, who earned the accolade for her ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” came up to deliver her speech.
After Brunson accepted her first Emmy — visibly mouthing “wow” as the crowd stood up to applaud her — Kimmel remained on the floor. Arnett tried and failed to move him, while Brunson, who also stars in the show, had to maneuver around his body to get to the microphone.
With the award in her hands, Brunson seemed to make light of the scenario by looking down at Kimmel and saying, “Jimmy, wake up. I won.”
She then said his name a second time, and asked him to hold her phone so she could address the crowd. Still committing to the bit, Kimmel flashed a thumbs-up at Brunson — but remained where he was as she spoke.
Afterward, while speaking to the press backstage, Brunson downplayed the situation, unaware that people on social media were firing off missives and criticizing Kimmel for the stunt.
Brunson even defended Kimmel, saying she knew him and that the “bit didn’t bother” her.
“I don’t know what the Internet thinks,” she said. “Honestly — it was kind of — Jimmy gave me my first big, late-night spot and was one of the first people to see ‘Abbott’ ... he Instagram-messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time, and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC.”
Brunson said she was “just really happy that it was Jimmy up there,” and she “kind of” considers him to be “one of the comedy godfathers.”
“Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him,” she said. “I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know — we’ll see.”
When Kimmel was later asked about what unfolded, he first joked that he was “alive” and then said he made “nothing” of the moment because he had his eyes closed and “had no idea” where he was.
Kimmel then showered Brunson — and the show she created — with praise.
“[Brunson] is so unbelievably talented,” he said. “I saw her pilot before it came out on ABC, and I wrote to her. I was like, ‘I don’t know how we got this, but congratulations. You made a pilot that any network would be ecstatic to get.’”
As of Tuesday afternoon, neither Brunson nor Kimmel had issued a follow-up statement about what happened.
People on the Internet, however, didn’t let it fly under the radar, and came out in full force against Kimmel.
“Jimmy Kimmel laying on the floor while Quinta has her moment is extremely irritating,” one person wrote.
Others said Kimmel abused his privilege as a white male or called the move disrespectful, saying it took away from Brunson’s special moment. Many said Brunson deserved better, and demanded an apology from Kimmel. As of Tuesday afternoon, Kimmel’s name was still trending on Twitter.
“If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn’t a metaphor for what it means to be a [Woman of Color] in a white man’s world I don’t know what is,” one user tweeted.
Author and theologian Candice Marie Benbow said Kimmel likely tarnished the memory for Brunson, pointing out that “every image of her accepting her award has his [expletive] in it.”
“White men really are insufferable,” she said.
At least one person photoshopped Kimmel out of a shot of the acceptance speech completely.
See more reactions below:
