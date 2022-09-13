Ready for another fantasy reboot? Here comes ‘Willow.’

But it appears in the trailer for “Willow,” a new Disney+ series based on the 1988 Ron Howard feature. The sequel has just been assigned a premiere date: Nov. 30, and Disney has announced that Christian Slater has joined the cast.

“The world needs you again, it needs your magic.” That line could appear in any number of shows these days, as it works to justify yet another reboot.

Warwick Davis, who played the title character in the 1988 film "Willow" and will reprise the role in the Disney+ series, attended a studio showcase panel celebrating the show in Anaheim, Calif., in May.

The world supposedly needs the magic of Willow the sorcerer, and Warwick Davis is returning, now 52, to take up the role again. Joanne Whalley is also returning as Sorsha, along with Kevin Pollak and Rick Overton as the hobgoblins Rool and Franjean. The show will take place years after the events of the film, when a group of young people come looking for Willow’s help.

Advertisement

Whatever. It’s exhausting to watch reboots continue to dominate. They are so common now, there’s a satire of them, called “Reboot,” coming from Steven Levitan, the co-creator of “Modern Family.” It premieres next Tuesday on Hulu.

Reboots represent Hollywood’s effort to create sure things, to avoid having to introduce original product names to an already overwhelmed TV viewership. Now that fantasy has become more viable on TV, after the raging success of “Game of Thrones,” “Willow” is suddenly back in the mix, alongside Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” Netflix’s “The Sandman,” and a few others of the genre. Rinse, rewrite, reboot.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.