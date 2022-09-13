Peloton shares fall on leaders’ exits

Shares of Peloton plunged more than 10 percent Tuesday following news that cofounders John Foley and Hisao Kushi were stepping down. Foley resigned as executive chair on Monday. Kushi will depart from his role as chief legal officer on Oct. 3. Foley had been Peloton’s CEO for 10 years and became executive chair in February. The board of the high-end stationary bikes and treadmills named Karen Boone as chairperson. Boone was elected to Peloton’s board as audit committee chair in 2019 and became lead independent director in October 2021. Peloton is trying to reshape its business, which boomed during pandemic lockdowns but has dropped off dramatically as restrictions are eased. The company recorded its only profitable quarters during the pandemic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen truck subsidiary selling two divisions in Russia

Volkswagen truck subsidiary Traton said Tuesday that two of its divisions are selling their business activities in Russia to local partners, transactions expected to lead to a loss of up to 550 million euros. Traton said both MAN Truck & Bus and Scania “are disposing their sales companies in the Russian Federation to local sales partners,” which were not identified. It said Scania also is disposing of its Russian financing business. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GROCERY STORES

Sainsbury giving workers raises, free food

Sainsbury, the UK’s second-biggest supermarket, become the latest British retailer to unveil a “cost of living support package” that it says will help staff cope with the steepest inflation in decades. The package includes a raise of 25 pence ($0.34) an hour as well as free food and other discounts for employees, it said Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta wants access to competitors’ secrets

To defend itself against the federal government, Meta Platforms Inc. says it needs its rivals to divulge some of their most closely held secrets. Facebook’s parent company has so far subpoenaed 132 companies for documents, including Snap, TikTok, and the audio startup Clubhouse, and has warned that it may seek information from 100 more. The subpoenas have set off a cascade of legal challenges from Meta’s rivals, which accuse the company of using antitrust litigation as an excuse to dig through their confidential data. The hunt for information was triggered by the US Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against Meta in 2020, alleging that the company monopolized the social networking market in part through its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. Meta contests the allegation that it has a monopoly and argues that the market is constantly evolving, with newcomers like TikTok and Clubhouse as key examples. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOTELS

A London visit to honor the Queen will cost you

If you’re looking to book a hotel room in London ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, get ready to pay up. The average price for a London hotel room this weekend is 30 percent higher than it was for the same weekend in 2019, and 39.5 percent higher than it was last year while travel was still depressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from travel website Trivago shared with Bloomberg. London hotels have received a surge in bookings, and some of the most prestigious hotels have been fully booked ahead of Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AGRICULTURE

France has worst corn crop in 30 years

French farmers are collecting their smallest corn crop in more than three decades, highlighting the massive toll that summer drought has wrought on Europe’s food supplies. Heat and dryness gripped much of the continent throughout summer, in what may be its worst drought in at least 500 years. That’s been particularly brutal for farmers, who are already dipping into winter forage reserves to feed cattle as pastures wither and who face shrinking output of everything from potatoes to sugar. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Environmental group can’t block Mercedes’ plan to continue selling gas-powered cars

A German court has rejected a lawsuit from an environmental group which sought to have automaker Mercedes-Benz barred from selling cars with combustion engines that emit greenhouse gases after 2030. The state court in Stuttgart, where Mercedes-Benz Group is based, said Tuesday that it is up to lawmakers to decide what measures should be taken against climate change, German news agency dpa reported. It said that such decisions can’t be preempted by an individual suit in a civil court. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOFTWARE

Oracle’s revenue up as it pivots to cloud computing

Oracle Corp.’s quarterly sales jumped 18 percent, buoyed by the software maker’s transition to cloud computing and the acquisition of health records provider Cerner. Sales were $11.4 billion in the fiscal first quarter, meeting analysts’ average estimate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Cloud revenue — the highly watched segment that Oracle has been trying to expand — rose 45 percent to $3.6 billion in the period that ended Aug. 31, the Austin, Texas-based company said Monday in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

UPS buys planes from Boeing

UPS is delivering for Boeing, helping boost the aircraft maker’s August sales numbers with an orderfor cargo planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 26 planes net last month, with the biggest being a United Parcel Service Inc. order for eight freighters. Arlington-based Boeing also took orders for 13 more 737 Max planes, including two for American Airlines. European rival Airbus recorded no new orders in August and canceled orders for 19 A350 jets by Qatar Airways because of a running dispute over the quality of the fuselage surfaces. Boeing delivered 35 planes last month, an important source of cash, compared to 39 by Airbus. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MOTORCYCLES

Honda accelerates plans for electric motorcycles

Honda is speeding up efforts to introduce electric motorcycles with plans to roll out at least 10 models worldwide by 2025, part of the Japanese company’s aim of achieving carbon neutrality in coming decades. The carmaker, which also has the biggest global market share in two wheelers, set a target to make all of its bikes carbon neutral before the middle of the century, according to a statement on Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Former Disney boss Iger heads to VC firm

Bob Iger, the former chief executive of Walt Disney Co., will join New York-based venture capital firm Thrive Capital as a partner, the firm said in a blog post Tuesday. Thrive Capital was cofounded by Josh Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to former president Donald Trump. At the firm, Iger will mentor founders of startups in industries including health care, consumer technology, and financial services, according to the post. Iger was CEO at Disney from 2005 to 2020, and during that time the company acquired Pixar and Marvel and launched streaming service Disney+. He retired as executive chairman in December. Thrive’s past investments include Slack, Oscar Health Inc., and Robinhood Markets Inc. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMING

Nintendo’s online shooter game breaks record in first weekend

Nintendo’s family-friendly online shooter game Splatoon 3 became the biggest Switch debut to date with 3.45 million units sold in Japan over its opening weekend. The long-awaited release topped initial domestic sales of any Switch title, surpassing Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 1.88 million units. Animal Crossing provided a major boost to Nintendo’s software sales during the pandemic and helped sustain hardware demand for the now five-year-old platform. — BLOOMBERG NEWS