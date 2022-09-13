Green crabs, now in the hands of home cooks

Much has been written about green crabs, their invasive and destructive nature (they threaten the coastal ecosystem), and their deliciousness. In response to the increasing population, local chefs are creating ways to use the crustaceans — for sliders, in risotto, stews, bouillabaisse, and other inventive ways — and are putting them on restaurant menus.

Now, the Boston-based seafood distributor Wulf’s Fish sells frozen green crabs to home cooks. The crabs have been harvested in Essex. The seafood company also works with the nonprofit Greencrab.org to continue to find local suppliers. In an effort to encourage people to use them, Mary Parks, cofounder of the nonprofit, helped create recipes, which you can find on its website.