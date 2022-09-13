At his auberge near Lyon, Jacques Pépin’s brother grilled chicken that drew rave reviews

Serves 4

By the 1990s, when my daughter, Claudine, and I visited France while I was doing a television show there, Bichon and his wife had their own restaurant, La Petite Auberge, in Miribel, next to Lyon. His grilled chicken drew raves. To make it, he split the birds in half along the backbone, rubbed them with butter, and seasoned them with herbes de Provence, salt, and pepper. He tossed them on the grate skin-side down and grilled them until the skin had darkened, then finished them on the other side. He dotted the cut-up chicken with a compound butter made by mashing butter with lemon juice, tarragon, and a bit of paprika or hot pepper. This, a big salad, wine, and a lot of laughter made a typical dinner at Bichon's. I loved that style of eating. I still do.

Adapted from "Jacques Pépin Art of the Chicken"