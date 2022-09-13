fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: A bran muffin cake combines all the familiar tastes of the breakfast treat in one large round

By Lisa Yockelson Globe Correspondent,Updated September 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
Bran Muffin Cake.Sheryl Julian

Makes one 9-inch round

Made with ingredients from the familiar breakfast treat, this bran muffin cake blends all the characteristics of the popular muffins with its classic spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. The fat here is vegetable oil, the liquid is buttermilk and molasses, and the grain is flour and wheat bran (not bran cereal or bran flakes). Instead of scooping this quick batter into individual baking cups, you bake it in a springform pan as one large round. The cake keeps well in an airtight container. Cut into wedges to grab on weekdays if you're rushing off to work or serve on lazy mornings beside a spoonful of soft scrambled eggs.

Butter (for the pan)
Flour (for the pan)
2cups flour
¾teaspoon baking soda
¼teaspoon baking powder
¼teaspoon salt
¾teaspoon ground cinnamon
½teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼teaspoon ground allspice
cup granulated sugar
1cups wheat bran (not bran cereal or bran flakes)
½cup vegetable or canola oil
1 egg plus 1 extra yolk
cups buttermilk (shake well before measuring)
2teaspoons vanilla extract
2tablespoons molasses

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Lightly butter a 9-inch springform pan (2 inches deep). Line the bottom with a round of parchment paper cut to fit it. Dust the pan with flour, tapping out the excess.

2. In a bowl that will hold all the batter, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and sugar. Add the bran and whisk to blend it in.

3. In another bowl, whisk the oil, whole egg and yolk, buttermilk, vanilla, and molasses.

4. Pour the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture. Use a rubber spatula to blend them until no white patches of flour show. The batter will be slightly lumpy; that's OK.

5. Scrape the batter into the springform pan and smooth the top. Tap the pan once hard on the counter to settle any air pockets. Transfer to the oven and bake for 50 minutes, or until a skewer inserted near the center comes out clean.

6. Set the cake on a wire rack to cool for 20 minutes. Unlatch the ring and lift it off. Let the cake cool completely. Use two wide metal spatulas to lift the cake off the bottom round and discard the parchment round. Use a serrated knife to cut the cake into wedges. Store in an airtight keeper up to 3 days.

Lisa Yockelson

