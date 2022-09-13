Recipe: Red cabbage, apples, kale, and carrots are tossed in this late-summer coleslaw

Serves 6

As summer merges into fall, make this colorful slaw with red cabbage, apples, kale, and carrots. Slice the cabbage and kale thinly -- you cannot use a food processor for this -- but you can use it to grate the carrots and apples to make quick work of those jobs. Toss everything together with a light dressing of yogurt, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, mustard, and a touch of sugar. Add it to a grilled fish or vegetable plate, pile it on a corned beef sandwich, slip into tacos, or serve with your favorite pulled pork.

5 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt ¼ cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons cider vinegar 1 tablespoon grainy French mustard or Dijon mustard 1½ teaspoons sugar Salt and pepper, to taste ½ bunch lacinato kale (also called Tuscan kale), stemmed and washed well ½ small red cabbage, cored, quartered, and thinly sliced 3 carrots, grated 2 firm, sweet apples, such as Honey Crisp, cored and grated

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, sugar, salt, and pepper until blended.

2. Stack several kale leaves on each other. Cut across them into very thin slices, starting from the top of the leaves and cutting all the way to the stem end. Continue until all the leaves are sliced.

3. Add the kale, cabbage, carrots, and apples to the dressing. Mix well. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Sally Pasley Vargas