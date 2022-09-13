Recipe: In this one-pan pasta dish, instead of boiling penne, you bake it in a fresh tomato sauce

Serves 4

This dish of baked penne is one answer to the timeless question of how to get a hot, comforting meal on the table after work/school/practice. Call it the pasta version of set it and forget it. You don't need a pan to boil the penne and another to make the sauce. It all goes into a single pan with a lid that can go from the stovetop to the oven. Think Dutch oven for this dish. Start by sauteeing onion, bell pepper, and garlic in the pan. Some recipes skip this step, but it ensures more complex flavors and less of that undesirable boiled onion taste. Tomato paste, chopped fresh plum tomatoes, and water make up both the cooking liquid and the sauce. You add uncooked penne to the pan, bring it to a boil, cover it, and bake it. In the oven, as it cooks, the pasta absorbs the extra liquid in the pan. Set the timer and there's nothing else to do. Unpack school and work bags or catch up with your household. Just before the dish is finished, take off the lid, and cover the top with shredded mozzarella. Slide the dish back into a hotter oven to brown the cheese.

3 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, chopped 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 3 tablespoons tomato paste 12 ounces penne pasta 2 cups water 1 pound plum tomatoes, cored and chopped (about 2 cups) ½ cup chopped fresh basil 1 cup shredded mozzarella Extra fresh basil leaves (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven.

2. In the pan over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, bell pepper, salt, and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook, stirring, 2 minutes more. Stir in the tomato paste, and cook for 2 minutes, loosening any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

3. Add the penne and toss gently. Stir in the water, tomatoes, chopped basil, and another pinch each of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven.

4. Bake for 25 minutes. Turn the oven temperature up to 450 degrees. Remove the pan from the oven and remove the lid. Sprinkle with mozzarella. Return to the oven and bake, uncovered, for 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and browned. (Total baking time is 30 minutes.)

5. Garnish with basil leaves.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick