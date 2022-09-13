Sauces that taste good — and do good

No one wants to be stuck at a hot stove for deep-simmered sauces. And yet, for those of us who love Italian food, sometimes nothing hits the spot like pasta with an authentic, home-crafted red sauce. Boston native Wayne Luciano, a passionate foodie who grew up in an Italian-American family, and Nathan Sheets, founder of Nature Nate’s Honey Company, have cultivated a line of original, all-natural, gluten-free sauces called Just Like Home Kitchen Recipes that are inspired by real people in kitchens across America. Recipes for the collection of sauces were selected from dozens of entries as part of a nationwide contest, and each is rich and delicious, with a distinctive depth of flavor befitting its name — Cindy’s Zesty Tomato Basil & Cheese, Christina’s N.Y. Lip-Smackin’ Garlic, Dave’s Chicago-Style Bolognese, Incognito’s Mushroom Cabernet, Mary’s Sweet Potato Pomodoro, and Caitlyn and Laurinda’s Buttery Marinara. Jars features the name, likeness, and signature of the original recipe creators.

The company donates 25 cents from every jar sold to homeless shelters across the country. The founders maintain, “We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to share their special recipes in a way that helps others. This ‘sharing and caring’ idea allows consumers to conveniently enjoy authentic recipes without the need to make them from scratch, while also helping people in need.” The sauces are in nearly 700 stores across the country, and Luciano expects to hit markets in New England within the next year to 18 months. In the meantime, however, they’re available online.