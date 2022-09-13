2022 Rhode Island primaries: results, news, and analysis

Rhode Island voters braved the fog and rain to head to the polls Tuesday in a primary election that featured competitive Democratic races for governor, treasurer, and Providence mayor, as well as a 2nd Congressional District race with national implications. Follow along for latest results, news, and analysis from Globe Rhode Island.

Your one-stop guide to primary day in Rhode Island

It’s finally primary day (some candidates have literally been waiting eight years for this day), and there are plenty of matchups to watch. Polling places opened at 7 a.m., and they’ll close at 8 p.m.

The Globe will have all of the results and plenty of analysis tonight, but here’s a primer on some of the key storylines we’re following. Read more...

Advertisement

Gorbea makes final push in ‘marathon’ primary campaign

EAST PROVIDENCE – Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea visited Rumford Towers on Tuesday afternoon as voters went to the polls in what the Democratic gubernatorial hopeful called the end of a marathon, not a sprint.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

”We’ve been doing really well in this marathon,” she said, flanked by some of the union supporters she’s counting on to get her over the finish line. She added later: “Mine is not just a candidacy of the here and now.”

Early voting started last month. Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Gorbea is on the ballot with Gov. Dan McKee, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz. The winner will go on to the November general election, with Republican Ashley Kalus expected to win the GOP nod.

Gorbea’s final pitch to voters?

”I’m ready to go on day one, to turn this economy into one that’s more equitable,” Gorbea said. “And just because I know how to fix the housing crisis that our state is facing, and how to make sure that every child has a quality education, and how to make a renewable energy economy.”

Advertisement

Domenic Pontarelli was among the supporters for Gorbea outside the Rumford Towers polling place. An East Providence resident, he is the secretary-treasurer of the UFCW Local 328, which came out to support Gorbea. Other unions have gone to McKee, but the UFCW, which represents thousands of people in the food industry – its biggest employer is Stop & Shop – said Gorbea represents their values.

”She connects with voters, and she connects with people,” Pontarelli said. “I don’t think the governor does – he does not connect with people and voters.”

— Brian Amaral, Globe Staff

Network of mayors lines up to boost McKee

EAST PROVIDENCE – Going into her polling place in Rumford on Tuesday around noon, Helen Walsh wasn’t sure who she was going to vote for for governor in the Democratic primary.

But as she approached Myron J. Francis Elementary School, she met someone she’d never met before, introduced by a man she’s known for awhile. Governor Dan McKee introduced himself, and then, with a nudge from East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, won her vote.

”He was here,” Walsh explained.

Also, DaSilva’s endorsement helped, Walsh said. “I’m a brand loyalist,” she said with a laugh.

If McKee prevails in Tuesday’s Democratic primary to go on to the general election for a full term in office, it’ll be in some part because of the forces on display outside Myron Francis on this soggy Tuesday. DaSilva is part of a network of mayors that have lined up behind McKee, a former Cumberland mayor who also has the support of unions like the National Education Association Rhode Island and the Rhode Island AFL-CIO. Leaders of both those unions were on hand Tuesday, holding signs, helping make McKee’s case.

Advertisement

”Let’s keep the momentum going,” McKee said when asked about his final pitch to voters, citing the state’s high vaccination rates and historically low unemployment. “We’ve got momentum, and we want to build on that.”

McKee is on the ballot against Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

DaSilva, who is also up for re-election in the city’s nonpartisan preliminary election Tuesday, said McKee has earned the vote of Townies and all Rhode Islanders.

”He’s proven he took over the state at a time when it needed true leadership,” DaSilva said.

— Brian Amaral, Globe Staff

Even before votes are counted, Democratic ad attacks R.I. GOP gubernatorial candidate Kalus

Rhode Island Democrats have yet to pick their nominee for governor, but a group backed by the Democratic Governors Association has already launched an ad attacking the presumed Republican candidate, Ashley Kalus.

“Republican Ashley Kalus recently moved to Rhode Island,” the ad says. “It shows.”

The ad was paid for by Alliance for a Better Rhode Island, a political action committee funded by the Democratic Governors Association, which pumped $350,000 into the PAC on the eve of the primaries. Read more...

What’s at stake in Rhode Island’s upcoming political primaries?

Progressive Democrats are unlikely to “win the whole [expletive] State House” — the goal set by gubernatorial candidate Matt Brown in his campaign kickoff video one year ago.

Advertisement

Polls show Brown running fourth in Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. And after talking about fielding 50 candidates, the Rhode Island Political Cooperative ended up with 29 candidates on the ballot, including 27 General Assembly candidates.

But progressive activists say they are expecting to gain ground in Tuesday’s General Assembly primaries, building on their gains in the House and Senate during the 2018 and 2020 elections cycles. And seismic changes could occur if House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi or Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio get knocked off in their districts. Read more....

In R.I., new pattern of voting methods taking shape

As Rhode Islanders head to the polls today, they are beginning to settle into a new pattern of voting that mixes mail ballots and early voting with the tradition of showing up at the polls on election day.

Before the polls opened this morning, nearly 28,000 residents had already voted with mail ballots or in early voting, representing a turnout of 3.5 percent. Read more...

Jonathan Riccitelli, a long-shot candidate in the Tuesday Republican primary for governor whose campaign includes a pledge to “REFUND the police,” has been arrested and admitted to criminal offenses ranging from obstructing police officers to assault, according to court records. Those records are under a different name.

Riccitelli, 40, has a criminal record in Rhode Island associated with the name Jonathan Tefft, from 2000, shortly after he became an adult and was charged the first time with simple assault, until 2019, when he was charged by North Kingstown police with providing false information to 911. He’s been charged by at least five Rhode Island police departments with obstructing police over the years, according to court records. Read more...

Advertisement

A day before R.I. primary, two former top health officials send anti-McKee messages

On the eve of Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, two former top state Department of Health officials are weighing in with clear votes of no confidence in Governor Daniel J. McKee.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott — the former Department of Health director who was a fixture in daily pandemic updates alongside former Governor Gina M. Raimondo — endorsed former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes in the gubernatorial primary against McKee. Soon after, Tom McCarthy, the former deputy director of the Department of Health, weighed in with a tweet blasting McKee’s leadership during the pandemic. Read more...

Attack ad aimed at boosting Gorbea draws fresh fire

In the days before the Democratic primary for governor, the Latino Victory Fund launched an ad aimed at boosting Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea and blasting her opponents.

But as Tuesday’s primary approaches, the attack ad is drawing fresh attacks from Gorbea’s rivals while also receiving criticism from government watchdogs.

John M. Marion, executive director Common Cause Rhode Island, on Friday said his organization is considering filing a complaint with the state Board of Elections over the ad, which is titled “Who’s Worse?” Read more....

R.I. Board of Elections will not pull voting machines that had problems

The state Board of Elections won’t heed Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s call to remove ExpressVote ballot marking machines on the eve of Tuesday’s primaries because the board says that would leave Rhode Islanders with disabilities with no accessible voting method.

On Friday, Elorza called for pulling out the ExpressVote machines because of a series of problems that arose with the Spanish-language version of the ballot during early voting.

But the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and Common Cause Rhode Island warned that removing the machines, which let voters choose candidates on a touch-screen or by using a remote, would violate state and federal law, including the Americans with Disabilities Act. Read more...

R.I. Board of Elections calls for new protocols after ballot problems

The state Board of Elections on Wednesday voted to create a written protocol for ballot verification after a series of mishaps involving new Spanish-language ballot machines.

The new touch-screen ballot machines for voting in Spanish erroneously displayed some 2018 candidates during this year’s early voting, and Providence mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo’s name was misspelled as “Gonzolo.”

“There needs to be a written protocol so that everyone is aware of it and the public is aware of it, as well,” Board of Elections member Louis A. DeSimone Jr. said Sept. 7. Read more...