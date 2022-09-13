Boston Public Library reopens special collections section containing rare books and historic items

“We are so lucky to have historic books and manuscripts on display at the Boston Public Library, and with that comes a responsibility to take care of these works and make them easily accessible,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in the statement. “I’m thankful to the BPL and all who made restoration of the Special Collections possible for future generations of Boston residents to enjoy.”

The reopening, BPL said in a statement, means the library’s “extraordinary collections,” which include a copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio and original printings of the Declaration of Independence, are once again available for public use. The Special Collections Department is at BPL’s central location in Copley Square.

The Boston Public Library on Tuesday reopened its Special Collections Department of rare books and other historic items, following the completion of a $15.7 million renovation project, city officials said.

Wu also touted the renovations during an interview Tuesday on GBH Radio.

“We have some of the foremost gems of our country’s intellectual history right here in this building,” she told the station during an interview at the library. “And if you go in the back, there’s now wide open windows where you can see where they preserve it. ... It’s like a science lab in parts of it. Temperature-controlled vaults in another part of it. It’s really incredible, the work that happens here.”

The restoration project, officials said, was funded by the city and a collaboration between the BPL, the city’s Public Facilities Department, and Finegold Alexander Architects, per the statement.

The project included 31,000 square feet of renovation with upgrades including a new reading room and lobby; better storage for rare books and manuscript collections totaling nearly 7 miles of specialized shelving; new staff workspaces; and a conservation lab and fire suppression system, officials said.

The improvements will ensure the long-term preservation of the library’s collections, as well as their continued public access, per the statement, which said the new space was designed to encourage patrons to visit and “engage with the storied collection.”

Boston Public Library President David Leonard thanked the city for funding the renovations.

“The BPL can once again provide full service to our Special Collections’ treasures and continue stewarding the Rare Books and Manuscripts collections in our newly renovated world-class space, accessible to all, both in-person and online,” Leonard said in the statement. “The historic items in this collection belong to the people of our city, and we look forward to sharing them with our community and the world.”

The special collections, officials said, include a stunning array of rare books, manuscripts, prints, archives, music, fine arts, and photography.

Notable items from the collection include a copy of the Shakespeare’s folio; Robert McCloskey’s sketchbooks, including his preliminary drawings for “Make Way for Ducklings”; four original printings of the Declaration of Independence; the complete run of the abolitionist paper The Liberator; 350 works by artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec; and the Robert Aitken Bible, the first complete English-language Bible printed in America.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors into the newly renovated Special Collections spaces,” said Beth Prindle, head of special collections at BPL, in the statement. “As one of only two public members of the Association of Research Libraries (ARL), the BPL has a particular responsibility to providing the broadest possible access to these rare, distinctive, and culturally significant materials. Our collections are available for the study and enjoyment of everyone. As it says on the side of the McKim building, we are dedicated to making these treasured items ‘Free to All.’”

The statement said that during the renovations, the Rare Books & Manuscripts collection was moved off-site and stored securely for more than four years while the work was happening.

More information on the collections are available online at bpl.org/special-collections. There’s a YouTube video tour available as well.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.