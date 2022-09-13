Boy, 17, charged with stabbing another student inside Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester

The youth, a Randolph resident, will be arraigned in the juvenile division of Dorchester Municipal Court on a charge of delinquent to wit, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

Boston police confirmed the arrest of the juvenile, who wasn’t named due to his age, in a statement.

Boston police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing another male student inside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Monday morning, authorities said Tuesday.

Officials had said Monday that both the victim and his alleged assailant were students at the school.

The victim, police said Monday, was stabbed multiple times in the back and shoulder around 11 a.m. and later taken to a local hospital. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

“The [injured] student is OK,” said Boston Public Schools spokesman Max Baker on Monday.

In an earlier statement Monday, school officials thanked staff and public safety personnel who responded to the stabbing.

“The safety and security of our students and staff are the top priority for Boston Public Schools,” officials said. “Violence has no place in our school communities.”

Police and school officials are investigating, the statement said

It was almost lunchtime Monday for senior Erick Martinez, 17, when the stabbing happened. He was in his junior ROTC classroom, waiting to be dismissed. Juniors and seniors are normally allowed to eat off campus, but on Monday they were told to stay inside, he said outside the school Monday.

“They didn’t let us go out. They locked every single door,” he said. “I had to go downstairs to the cafeteria with the little kids.”

“I was panicking,” he continued. “I was like, ‘wow, this is crazy.’”

Martinez said he later “saw blood in the hallway” on the second floor.

Fights break out at Burke every now and then, he said, but they “don’t escalate to this level.”

Dede Diggs picked up her son, Cayen, from school as soon she heard about the stabbing. Her daughter had seen the news on Facebook and immediately alerted her, she said. She tried calling Cayden but he didn’t answer.

“It was very scary,” Diggs said Monday, speaking to a group of reporters in front of the high school. “It just made me wonder: Was it my kid? Because I didn’t hear anything.”

Cayen, 15, said he had just walked into his science classroom on the second floor when the stabbing occurred. When he looked out into the hallway during the class change, he saw a crowd hurrying up the stairs. Later, an announcement over the intercom told students to use only the Number 6 stairwell.

“When I went to my class, I heard that it was just a stabbing. Some kid was chasing another kid and stabbed them,” Cayen said. “I’m not sure what they used.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.