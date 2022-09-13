Brandeis names former Boston Globe, Washington Post editor Martin Baron as 2023 Richman Fellow

Baron will be on the campus from March 15 through March 17. The fellowship will include an award ceremony, a talk by Baron that is open to the public, along with other events. Previous fellows have visited classes and held discussions with students, the college said.

The fellowship recognizes Baron for his journalistic contributions that “improve American society, strengthen democratic institutions, advance social justice, and increase opportunities for all citizens,” officials at the Waltham college said Tuesday.

Martin Baron, the former editor of The Boston Globe and The Washington Post, has been named the 2023 Richman Distinguished Fellow in Public Life at Brandeis University.

Neil Swidey, director of the journalism department at Brandeis, nominated Baron for the fellowship.

“The ambitious works of journalism that Marty Baron has nurtured and defended have advanced social justice in the time-honored tradition of journalism: through illumination, accountability, and humanity,” Swidey, a former staff writer at the Globe, said in a statement. “He has also been a treasured mentor to hundreds of journalists from all backgrounds, helping them reach great heights while doing vital work to benefit society.”

Baron was the Globe’s editor from 2001 to 2012. He oversaw the newspaper’s investigation of clergy sex abuse within the Catholic church. The coverage earned a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 and was portrayed in the Academy Award-winning 2015 film “Spotlight.”

Baron led the Post from 2013 until his retirement in 2021. During his tenure, the publication earned 11 Pulitzer Prizes and grew dramatically in digital readership and newsroom size.

“Brandeis’ motto is ‘Truth, even unto its innermost parts,’ and there are few people who exemplify that better than Martin Baron, who has dedicated his life to a steadfast pursuit of truth,” Brandeis president Ron Liebowitz said in a statement. “I look forward to welcoming him to campus this spring.”

