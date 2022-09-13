Citing an undercount of college students and immigrants, Mayor Wu challenges 2020 Census tally

Wu made the announcement on Tuesday, asserting that research from the Boston Planning and Development Agency shows that the Census population tally of 675,647 for the city “undercounts significant segments of the City’s college and university student and foreign-born population, and individuals in correctional facilities.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is challenging the 2020 US Census population count of the city, a significant move as the count has big consequences when it comes to the allocation of public resources and understanding the needs of Boston’s various communities.

“Boston deserves an accurate census count across every neighborhood and community,” said Wu in a statement. “This count is the foundation to assess the needs of all of our communities, ensuring that Boston receives crucial federal resources, and it should reflect our full numbers.”

According to Census data, Suffolk County, which is anchored by Boston, saw one of the steepest population declines in the country last year, losing 3.3 percent of its population in just 15 months after tens of thousands of people moved out of Boston and its surrounding communities.

But Tuesday, Wu’s office said in a release the city’s Census challenge focuses on population count concerns, including problems with the “group quarters” population count and the household population count, as well as objections to changes to racial and ethnic classification for the Census.

The Census defines “group quarters” as places where people live or stay in a group living arrangement, owned or managed by an entity that provides housing or services for the residents. They can include correctional facilities, student housing, homeless shelters, treatment centers, group homes, and nursing facilities.

Wu also announced that her administration has applied for a review of Boston’s group quarters count through a post-Census review program. The objections to that portion of the count stem in part from the COVID-19 pandemic, which cleared out college and university living quarters in mid-March of 2020, weeks before the count conducted in April that year.

The move to full remote learning meant that about 6,000 additional students in Boston were not accounted for in the 2020 Census redistricting data, Wu’s release said. Additionally, records from the Suffolk County Department of Corrections show that their two correctional facilities on April 1, 2020 housed approximately 500 additional residents than reported by the 2020 Census redistricting data, according to the Wu administration.

The city has other concerns, including low self-response rates made worse by COVID, something Wu’s office said the “Census’ operation has failed to adequately address.” The administration points to the 2010 census, when all of the city’s census tracts’ self response rates were above 50 percent. Ten years later, it was a different story, with 29 census tracts, about 15 percent of Boston’s total populated tracts, had a self-response rate between above 30 percent but below 50 percent.

Some of these tracts contain either large communities of off-campus students or foreign-born residents, said the mayor’s office. The students may have left the city once universities went full remote, Wu’s administration argues while issues such as language barriers and government mistrust may have curbed the response rate in immigrant communities, particularly given “prevalent anti-immigrant sentiment when the count was administered.”

All of those factors may have contributed to an undercount, city authorities said.

“My office met with the [Wu] Administration early on to sound the alarm on how an undercount would unjustifiably lead to our receipt of fewer federal dollars to tackle issues like housing & education,” said Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune in a statement. “It is vitally important that we are getting accurate census data to help ensure we measure what matters, and what matters most is every person.”

Wu on Tuesday also took issue with the Census’ race classification system, saying it “heavily impacted Boston’s data.”

Wu contends that the race classification resulted in Black and white populations appearing to be smaller while multiracial and “other” populations appear larger, adding that the Census’s categorization methodology could underestimate the number of people who identify as white or Black.

Wu charges that multi-racial or “other” categories “are too heterogeneous to be lumped together for data analysis or policy” creation.

Louijeune, for one, is advocating for the Census simplifying its racial categorization, “particularly for Latino, Brazilian, Middle Eastern and North African respondents, to correctly capture our demographics.”

Boston City Councilor Liz Breadon, who represents the Allston and Brighton, which both have significant college-age populations, said she was “particularly concerned” that Allston’s reported a 5.9 percent overall population loss, according to the Census figures. The federal tally, she pointed out, also recorded a 40 percent decline in “group quarters” population, for Allston, a category that would include on-campus student housing figures.

“Correcting the count will help inform the needs of our communities and ensure every Bostonian is reflected,” said Breadon, who is now chair of the council’s re-districting committee after Councilor Ricardo Arroyo was stripped of that chairmanship.

Massachusetts’ population grew to slightly more than 7 million people last year, enjoying the largest increase of any New England state over the last 10 years at 7.4 percent, helping to retain its nine congressional seats.

This developing story will be updated. Travis Andersen, Matt Stout, and Martin Finucane of Globe staff contributed.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.