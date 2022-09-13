Death of man in South Hadley ruled homicide

The suspicious death of a 70-year-old man in South Hadley has been ruled a homicide, the Northwestern district attorney’s said on Tuesday.

David A. Weise, Sr., was found dead in his home at 37 Lawn St. on Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

The case is under investigation by local police, as well as State Police detectives. There is not believed to be any threat to the public, officials said.