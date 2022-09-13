fb-pixel Skip to main content

Death of man in South Hadley ruled homicide

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated September 13, 2022, 23 minutes ago

The suspicious death of a 70-year-old man in South Hadley has been ruled a homicide, the Northwestern district attorney’s said on Tuesday.

David A. Weise, Sr., was found dead in his home at 37 Lawn St. on Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

The case is under investigation by local police, as well as State Police detectives. There is not believed to be any threat to the public, officials said.

Weise’s death marks the second homicide in Hampshire County this year.

No further information was available on Tuesday evening.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

